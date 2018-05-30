‘Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica Housing Recovery Project’ Terms of Reference (TOR) for the recruitment of suitably qualified and experienced candidates in the following positions:

  • Financial Specialist
  • Social Safeguard Specialist
  • Project Manager
  • Communications, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist
  • Environmental Specialist
  • Procurement and Contract Management Officer

See below to view the TOR’s for all the positions:

Download (DOCX, 67KB)

 