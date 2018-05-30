ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Government Housing Recovery Project recruitment noticeMinistry of Housing - Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 at 2:28 PM
‘Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica Housing Recovery Project’ Terms of Reference (TOR) for the recruitment of suitably qualified and experienced candidates in the following positions:
- Financial Specialist
- Social Safeguard Specialist
- Project Manager
- Communications, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist
- Environmental Specialist
- Procurement and Contract Management Officer
See below to view the TOR’s for all the positions:
