ANNOUNCEMENT: ECSE closes due to Tropical Storm IsaacDominica News Online - Thursday, September 13th, 2018 at 10:47 AM
Due to the imminent passage of Tropical Storm Isaac, which is expected to affect St Kitts during the course of 13 September 2018, the offices of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange will be closed from 11:00 am today, and accordingly the market will be closed.
The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange is expected to resume regular business hours on Friday, 14 September 2018.
1 Comment
Is there a dollar value to the economy?