The National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (NCCU) has formalised a package of recovery relief measures

in keeping with its commitment to assist members and help stimulate national recovery following the

passage of Hurricane Maria on September 19, 2017,

Cognizant that members have suffered significant losses, the NCCU Board of Directors has taken the

following decisions to provide financial relief to members' to assist them in rebuilding their homes and

lives.

-A four-month deferment of payment on ALL loans for members who require a deferment of

loan installment (s) . (Conditions apply)

-A four-month waiver of interest on ALL loans for affected members .

-A waiver of fees for the Skip A loan service.

-Requests for deferment to be made by November 30, 2017.

The deferment of loan payments and waiver of interest are intended to provide members with some

more disposable income which could go into other areas of need.

Members requiring a loan payment deferment are being invited to visit the Roseau, La Salette, St Paul,

Castle Bruce, St. David's and Vieille Case Branches, and the Thibaud and Delices Sub offices , Monday to

Friday between 9 am and 2 pm to process a deferment request.

Additionally, members in the North can make their request at the Portsmouth Branch of the Central

Cooperative Credit Union Ltd on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays commencing on Wednesday ,

October 25, 2017 from 9am to 1:00 PM.

The Board of Directors and Management wish NCCU members and all Dominicans God's blesssings,

health and strength as we focus on rebuilding our lives and Dominica.

For further information

Contact Aylmer A. Irish, Chief Executive Officer at 255 2165