ANNOUNCEMENT: Road closed at SpringfieldDominica News Online - Sunday, February 26th, 2017 at 9:26 PM
According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) there’s been an oil spill on the main road at Springfteld. Details are not available at the moment but DNO has learned that all traffic along that road has been re-routed through Warner.
