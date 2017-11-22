ANNOUNCEMENT: TD Electronic Security Systems and ServicesTD Electronic Security Systems and Services - Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 at 1:53 PM
Please note that Terry Dangleben is no longer an employee of Platinum Security Inc.
We are now serving you as TD Electronic Security Systems and Services.
Contact Information:
Phone: 1 767 614 2222/ 1 767 614 2333
Email: tdess.services@gmail.com
5 Comments
Competition is healthy and the lifeblood of development. Welcome to the fray.
Great to see ambitious young people making strides for themselves!!!! Great job
i wish you all the best cus. big up man jah bless you .
Good for you my dear am already a customer
Good going Teddy