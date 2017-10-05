Winair would like to inform our customers that our anticipated start up of commercial operations on Friday October 6th has been postponed to Tuesday October 10th.

Minister of Tourism & Economic Affairs Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher has announced this morning that SXM Airport will be open to accept commercial flights per October 10, 2017. Click here for full official government press release

Winair will operate limited scheduled service to the destinations Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barth, Antigua and St. Kitts. The three (3) Curacao – St. Maarten – Curacao flights will operate only as currently scheduled this Thursday October 5, Saturday October 7 and Tuesday October 10. For bookings visit Winair’s website www.fly-winair.sx or your preferred travel agent.