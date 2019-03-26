Another phase phase of the Petite Savanne Resettlement project at Bellevue Chopin has been completed with the handing over of 52 new homes to Petite Savanne residents who were displaced by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.

The first 38 homes in the project were presented to the occupants on December 7, 2019.

The families who will occupy this new set of dwellings received their keys at a ceremony which was held at Bellevue Chopin on Tuesday afternoon.

