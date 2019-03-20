Dominica continues to excel at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

The team has added another gold to their tally of medals, with Liza Lucien and Melissa Dupigny claiming gold in the Bocce doubles segment. The Dominican athletes have now won a total of three gold and one silver medal.

Alexcia Wade has already won gold in the 100M run, out-performing seven other athletes and Melissa Dupigny beat the USA to win her first gold in the Bocce singles tournament.

A team of 12 is representing Dominica among the 170 nations that are participating in the World games. They are taking part in two sports disciplines: athletics (track and field) and bocce which is an Italian game similar to bowls.

Ricky Barry came in 5th in the 200M run while Claudius Shipley finished in 5th place and Crispin Dailey, 6th in their 200m heat. Agar Auguiste won his first game for Dominica in the field of bocce.

Updates of the team’s progress can be received on their facebook page (Special olympics – Dominica) or by downloading the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi app.