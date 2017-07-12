QB Vehicle Rentals has presented its 5th annual academic scholarship to Jones Beaupierre Primary School in La Plaine and Tatiana Bethel is the recipient this year.

The company’s proprietor, Eustace Joseph, made the presentation on Thursday July 06 2017 at the school.

“It is a great feeling to contribute towards a child’s education. It is our 5th annual scholarship and I hope we can continue for years to come. I wish Tatiana all the best as she pursues her educational journey and that she make the best of this scholarship,” Joseph said.

The annual scholarship, which is worth $2,500 is donated to the most improved student at Jones Beaupierre Primary.