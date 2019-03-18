The Antigua government has for the first time admitted that the recent pull out by Caribbean Cruise Lines has a lot to do with its agreement with Global Port Holdings or GPH.

GPH recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government to negotiate a long-term concession for cruise port operations in the country, including St. John’s cruise port where most of the passenger traffic is concentrated.

The thirty-year agreement includes the financing of the fifth cruise pier to accommodate the OASIS Class vessels, and additional investments aimed at improving the shopping and other entertainment amenities for disembarking cruise passengers in and around Heritage Quay.

When Carnival Cruises cancelled all of its stops to Antigua, it said it was simply due to a change its itinerary.

But now Information Minister, Melford Nicholas told reporters in St Johns that its decision to enter into the multimillion-dollar agreement with the London-based company may be the real reason.

“It (the pull out) was because of their concern with the GPH agreement and it is their perception that it would be bad for their business, “Nicholas said.

Carnival had four cruise ships scheduled to visit Antigua through 2020.

Now, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Pride will visit an alternative port instead of Antigua.

Last weekend, the Antigua and Barbuda government said it was prepared to hold talks with the Carnival Cruise Lines this week.

The meeting could be held in Antigua or Miami.