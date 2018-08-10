Antigua PM offers to help Dominica deal with Ross issueDominica News Online - Friday, August 10th, 2018 at 8:54 AM
The Gaston Browne led administration in Antigua and Barbuda has said that it is willing to assist Dominica as it grapples with the loss of the Ross University School of Medicine.
The medical school, which operated in the north of the island for forty years, announced last week that it is leaving for good and will be relocating to Barbados.
Browne, in a statement last night, said his government was willing to provide incentives that would enable Dominica to remain attractive to Ross University.
“Antigua and Barbuda recognises the monumental role played by Ross University in the economy of Dominica and the move will impact; even in the short-term, employment, foreign exchange earnings and air arrivals,” Browne said.
One of the incentives outlined by Browne is the lowering or complete elemination of transit taxes.
Browne was referring to the Ross University students heading to Dominica from the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada who would have to pay transit fees in Antigua.
He said his government is willing to forego these fees to assist Dominica.
Another suggestion from Browne is that Ross University and the government of Dominica to enter into an agreement so that the university can remain on the nature island.
“There is every responsibility owed by Ross to engage in a win win outcome by maintaining operations in Dominica while expanding and diversifying it’s market operations to an additional CARICOM state,” he said.
But, if the University should remain true to its latest pronouncements, Browne said his government is willing to keep its borders opened to welcome Dominicans who are severely impacted by the university’s departure.
He said “Antigua and Barbuda knows the pain which the workers and other breadwinners in Dominica will feel…especially the business owners which offer goods and services”.
Additionally, Browne believes that an another downturn in the country’s economy coupled with the freedom of movement cannot be helpful to the cause of regional integration.
And because of that, Browne said his country will do its part to assist Dominicans who may want to make Antigua and Barbuda their home.
He ended his statement by saying that Antigua and Barbuda has never shirked its responsibility to extend assistance to Dominica in times of distress.
In September last year, Dominica was severely affected by Hurricane Maria.
That category 5 hurricane destroyed infrastructure forcing the closure of several businesses in an around the island, including Portsmouth, where Ross University was based.
Gaston shut up, you feeling the squeeze now because LIAT losing out on Ross, your overnighters losing out so you pretending is DA you care about.
I read the article and I cried …I thank the Antiguan government and people what can only be described as love. Dominica thanks you for always ever willing to help us in our times of need inspite of your own challenges. Thank you Antigua and may God Almighty bless you. Know that this country will weather this storm, know that those who seek our demise will not be successful. We will remember your gesture of love Antigua. Our battering is just for a moment, we will outlast our storm. Thank you Antigua.
Gaston ….I believe you are looking at how the incapability of the Dominican GOVT is going to impact your economical environment in Antigua and you should. This show your pro-activeness in an attempt to cushion the Antigua quality of life.
Your concerns I believe::
1. More migration of Dominicans to Antigua.
2. Greater pressure on your medical system.
3. More unemployment…..leads to increase illegal drug trafficking
4. lost a revenue from airline taxes and spending from Ross students overnight/ or in transit.
5. More money leaving Antigua economy to support friends and family in Dominica.
This Dominica GOVT ineptness keeps on becoming a bigger problem for it CARICOM neighbors.
Thank You much Gaston Browne. Dominica’s biggest problem is leadership, and so from time to time the stronger leaders in the Region extend a hand and subtle advise to our leadership and people.
Dominicans, Skerrit is bad news for Dominica. Vote the man out of there. Ross would have remained in Dominica if the Government was proactive.
Wow! The Prime Minister of Antigua Gaston Brown offers to help Dominica deal with the loss of Ross? He didn’t talk to PM Skerrit man? So Mr. Brown you believe Dominica will be affected by the loss of Ross man? But sir thanks but no thanks because according to Roosevelt Skerrit ” Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says his country will not suffer from the withdrawal of the Ross University’s School of Medicine”.
Posting to his Facebook account, Skerrit said despite reports that the university contributed 30 percent to the island’s economy, it was significantly less.
Well at last something positive and full marks to Gaston Browne. Work with each other!
Good to know that you are willing,but here at home,after Skerrit’s announcement of Ross departure, he has gone moo moo.It’s only his henchmen talking and blaming people,but nothing substantive to even attempting to ask for Ross return.
The only sensible talk is from the Patriots of the UWP,and DFP begging to help this cannot do government of lazy, incompetents Skerrit to track a course for the return of Ross.
This DLP government needs to go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go Now