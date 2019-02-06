The authorities in Antigua and Barbuda are once again reaching out to the Dominican population for assistance in locating a robbery suspect.

His name is Anthony Jamual Kareem Govia, also known as “Thug Life”.

The police in the twin island state have not been able to capture him since June 30, when he allegedly was involved in a robbery at the Carlisle Bay Hotel.

Authorities say he is armed and dangerous and could have escaped to a close neighboring island via boat.

The 31-year-old is dark in complexion, slightly built and is six feet four inches tall.

The police were able to apprehended another individual implicated in the robbery, 33-year-old Kathy-Ann Isaac of Urlings.

She was charged with one count of aggravated robbery at Carlisle Bay Resort Ltd.

She was one of two female employees who were allegedly held at gunpoint by the robber as he committed the act.

Isaac had alleged that she was taken by the masked man who stole a vehicle to escape after forcing workers to hand over an estimated $60,000 in cash.