Antigua police seek help from Dominica to find ‘Thug Life’Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at 8:46 AM
The authorities in Antigua and Barbuda are once again reaching out to the Dominican population for assistance in locating a robbery suspect.
His name is Anthony Jamual Kareem Govia, also known as “Thug Life”.
The police in the twin island state have not been able to capture him since June 30, when he allegedly was involved in a robbery at the Carlisle Bay Hotel.
Authorities say he is armed and dangerous and could have escaped to a close neighboring island via boat.
The 31-year-old is dark in complexion, slightly built and is six feet four inches tall.
The police were able to apprehended another individual implicated in the robbery, 33-year-old Kathy-Ann Isaac of Urlings.
She was charged with one count of aggravated robbery at Carlisle Bay Resort Ltd.
She was one of two female employees who were allegedly held at gunpoint by the robber as he committed the act.
Isaac had alleged that she was taken by the masked man who stole a vehicle to escape after forcing workers to hand over an estimated $60,000 in cash.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
I’m sorry Antigua Police because Dominica is not the country thieves or criminals of any kind would try to run to. We have a very well armed, well trained police department that is busy doing what it takes to keep Dominica safe and crime free. In fact if you all listen to Q95 or kairie talk show, you would get that very same sentiment by Mr. Mills. Dominica is a country with several good dentists and we make it our job to pull out, root out and get rid of all rotten teeth. I know you all sort help from our police because there was a rumor in the Caribbean that when wanted criminals like Monfared wanted a place to hide from interpole he chose Dominica as a safe haven. However it was not the commonwealth of Dominica it was the Dominican Republic, since that’s where he was finally arrested. So Dominica is not a country no thief or wanted criminal would dare try to run to.
your sarcasm is well put.