Antigua Prime Minister tells Scotiabank no sale without government approvalDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 28th, 2018 at 10:23 AM
St John’s, November 27- The Bank of Nova Scotia has been stopped from proceeding with any sale of its operations in Antigua and Barbuda until application is made to the Government and approval given.
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne also wants assurances that local banks will be given priority to purchase the Scotiabank’s operations in Antigua, and that local persons’ investments and saving will be protected.
Writing today to Suzan Snaggs-Wilson, the General Manager of Scotiabank in Antigua, Prime Minister Browne lamented the fact “that the authorities of the Bank of Nova Scotia would decide to sell its operations in Antigua and Barbuda without any form of consultation with the regulators or the Finance Minister whose agreement and authority for such a sale are required by law”.
In his letter, the Prime Minister declared: “I hereby inform the authorities of the Bank of Nova Scotia that their decision to sell the operations in Antigua and Barbuda, without the requisite consultation and agreement of the regulators and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, is unacceptable”.
Having told Scotiabank that should it wish to divest its operations in Antigua and Barbuda, “it would be necessary to seek the government’s approval”. The Prime Minister went on to express his government’s desire for “such divestment to be offered first to local banks as the priority”
He also disclosed that, “notwithstanding the unexpectedness of Bank of Nova Scoria’s announcement, a consortium of such banks has already expressed an affirmative interest to acquire”.
Prime Minister Browne stated that his government “now expects a formal application by the authorities of the Bank of Nova Scotia for the terms of any divestment, including a reasonable time to identify new local owners, and assurances of the safety of the assets and investments of local clients”.
Thank you Gaston Browne for leading the way!
This is why Antigua and Barbuda’s economy has been growing – effective leadership!
Hmm, Interesting turn of events. Although I applaud Mr Browne’s promptitude, however, we must tread carefully when dealing with this matter. If we are honest with ourselves Scotia Bank’s operations in the Caribbean have been constantly declining and have never been at par with local financial institutions. Selling to a local institution would be a good idea but at what cost? What is the money market like? All these questions.
Did you not read the article?
Gaston Browne did not say that they HAVE to sell to local interests
he said that they cannot sell without
First, informing the Government and regulators of an interest in selling
Secondly, opening that sale up to local banks/financial institutions
Scotia Bank investors would prefer a public auctioning of it’s assets because it may increase the sale price
which in return would boost the share price.
The action that Mr. Browne has taken is the right one by his government.
I hope that our Prime Minister, Finance Minister and banking regulators follow suit
It would be best if a consortium of nation states band together to investigate this sale thoroughly.
It is what’s in the best interest of their constituents
Mean while in Dominica our “finance minister” saids nothing then again dominica is not a real country so who cares
True leadership showing how it’s done