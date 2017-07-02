Antiguan athlete triumphs at OECS Cycling Competition 2017.Dominica News Online - Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 at 4:22 PM
Athlete Jyme Bridges, from Antigua and Barbuda, has won the OECS Cycling Competition 2017, after traversing a distance of over ninety miles from the Pottersville Savannah to the Cabrits then back to the Pottersville Savannah in three hours, twenty-nine minutes and thirty seconds.
Dominica’s participants, Bram Sanderson and Chester (Daddy Chess) Letang came in at positions 16 and 20 respectively.
The top five cyclists are listed below:
First place- Jyme Bridges of Antigua and Barbuda
Second place- Andrew Norbert of St. Lucia
Third place- Marvin Spencer of Antigua and Barbuda
Fourth place- Jeffery Kelsick of Antigua and Barbuda
Fifth place- Emmanuel Gayral of Antigua and Barbuda-
DNO will soon publish more information from the competition.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.