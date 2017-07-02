Athlete Jyme Bridges, from Antigua and Barbuda, has won the OECS Cycling Competition 2017, after traversing a distance of over ninety miles from the Pottersville Savannah to the Cabrits then back to the Pottersville Savannah in three hours, twenty-nine minutes and thirty seconds.

Dominica’s participants, Bram Sanderson and Chester (Daddy Chess) Letang came in at positions 16 and 20 respectively.

The top five cyclists are listed below:

First place- Jyme Bridges of Antigua and Barbuda

Second place- Andrew Norbert of St. Lucia

Third place- Marvin Spencer of Antigua and Barbuda

Fourth place- Jeffery Kelsick of Antigua and Barbuda

Fifth place- Emmanuel Gayral of Antigua and Barbuda-

DNO will soon publish more information from the competition.