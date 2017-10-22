The Acting Prime Minister in Antigua and Barbuda Steadroy Cutie Benjamin is urging

employers in the twin island state to hire Dominicans who fled their country following

Hurricane Maria.

Businesses are not obligated to employ them but Benjamin said in an interview with the Antigua OBSERVER that once there are vacancies in place and persons from the OECS apply for the job, they should be considered. In fact, Benjamin said “the employer is under obligation to select who is best for the job”.

Under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, OECS nationals are allowed to

move freely within member states.

The free movement of skills entails the right to seek employment in any member state and the elimination of the need for work permits and permits of stay. The acting prime minister said Antigua and Barbuda signed unto the treaty, making it obligated to provide stay, employment and protection of laws for all OECS nationals. There have been negative comments in the past that non-nationals, especially

Dominicans are attempting to take up the jobs.

But Benjamin has said that Antiguans and Barbudans travel to other neighboring islands like Dominica and St Lucia and they would not like to be treated this way. The acting prime minister said he is also aware that there are cases of discrimination among non-nationals.

Following Hurricane Maria, a group was directed to present a fixed set of policies that would apply to all of those who are leaving Dominica for Antigua and to plan the reception of those OECS/ Dominican citizens who may choose Antigua as a place of residence. In that policy, Dominicans were given the right of entry into Antigua and an automatic six-month stay.

Over 300 students are already placed in schools in Antigua and a database shows that close to 2500 persons have been registered. The government had said that they expected a higher influx of Dominicans but they opted to remain on the nature island to help in the rebuilding process.

On September 18, Hurricane Maria decimated Dominica, destroying infrastructure and killing several people.