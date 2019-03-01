Antiguan police constable charged with murderDominica News Online - Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 7:41 AM
A police constable in Antigua and Barbuda was charged last night for the murder 25-year-old Nickoma MackFarlene
His name is Kasroy Simon. He was picked up by authorities a few days ago for questioning.
At first, her death was believed to be suicidal because she was found with her wrist slit and a Clorox Bottle near her.
But after an autopsy revealed that she died of strangulation.
McFarlene, a Jamaican national, arrived in Antigua last October and was here to assist her mother, Patricia Kenyon, who was preparing for major surgery that was set for February 27 this year.
The accused officer has been on suspension for quite some time for a matter that is unrelated to the killing.
A recommendation had been made for his dismissal some time ago, but it was never done.
2 Comments
Heart-felt sympathy to the grieving relatives of the deceased. Many great men have allowed themselves to succum to the allure of the flesh of the opposite gender. The strangulation of the young lady could never be justified. Hopes the perpetrator gets exactly what he deserves.
Wow! He get too fond of the kangkang…sorry my boy. under de jail for you.