According to the latest reports by the Antigua Observer, Antigua’s Tourism, Economic Development and Investment Minister Asot Michael has been released from custody by the Metropolitan Police as of Monday October 23rd. This, following word of his arrest upon disembarking a flight in the UK.

After an emergency Cabinet meeting was called, Prime Minister Gaston Browne reportedly revoked Michael’s appointment from the Cabinet. The newspaper quotes a statement by the Prime Minister, after he had reportedly learned of Michael’s arrest through Antigua and Barbuda’s High Commissioner in London, Karen-Mae Hill.

On a return trip from Montenegro where he attended an international conference on Citizenship by Investment, Browne stated: “While I have no firm details of the reasons for Mr. Michael’s arrest, the arrest itself is sufficient for me to revoke immediately his appointment as a Cabinet member and to relieve him of all Ministerial portfolios until this matter is resolved.”

In an article posted by St. Kitts-Nevis Observer, it is reported that the reason for the Tourism Minister’s arrest remains a mystery, as there has been no official word on the cause of detainment.