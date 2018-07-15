The Arthur Waldron Seventh-day Adventists Academy (formerly Dominica SDA Secondary School) held its end of 3rd term awards ceremony on Friday 13th July 2018 for the 2017-2018 school year. The school has always endeavoured to establish excellence as a hallmark for its students. To this end, the school has created The “Club of Excellence” for its top 10 highest performing students.

The members of The Club of Excellence are students who averaged grades of 90 – 100%. The order of position from 10th to 1st place awarded at the ceremony were: Dezna George, Makeda Cornelius, Doneil Bacchus, Orohn Dodds, Naethan Riviere, Jahra Musgrave, Kyanna Nanthan, Kenzo Royer, Austin King and Kezia Royer.

Among the scholars who were recognized was an outstanding alumnus, student of the year for the graduating class of 2015 – Miss Lakeyia Joseph. Lakeyia was awarded for her charitable acts in the community and as a congratulatory gesture for her being named the Queen’s Young Leader for her work in youth empowerment.