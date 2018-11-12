Port of Spain, Trinidad. The legal challenge alleging that the Law Schools’ admissions process discriminates against holders of non-University of the West Indies (UWI) law degrees was dismissed this afternoon in a judgment delivered at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

In July 2018, Mr. Jones filed an application for special leave against the Council of Legal Education (CLE), the Council for Social and Human Development (COHSOD), and the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED).

The Council of Legal Education was established in 1971 by the Agreement Establishing the Council of Legal Education and operates three law schools in the region, the Norman Manley Law School, the Hugh Wooding Law School and the Eugene Dupuch Law School. These law schools award a Legal Education Certificate (LEC) and the Agreement provides that no person can be admitted in the signatory countries to practice as an Attorney-at-Law who does not hold the LEC.

Mr. Jones, a national of Trinidad and Tobago, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London, a Master of Laws in Oil and Gas Law, and a Graduate Diploma in Law. In 2015 and 2016 he, sat the law schools’ entrance examinations but was unsuccessful on both attempts. He paid the requisite fees for the examination in 2017 but did not sit the exam as he stated that he as he was “too disenchanted and discouraged with the entire process”.

Mr. Jones contended that the proposed defendants have infringed, and continue to infringe, his rights and benefits under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas which speaks to the free movement of skilled nationals and acceptance of qualification among member states, because, without a Legal Education Certificate, he is not entitled to practice law in the region. His application alleged that the automatic acceptance of persons graduating with law degrees from The University of the West Indies into the law schools, and the requirement for the holders of “non-UWI” law degrees to sit an entrance exam to gain entrance, was a breach of the Treaty as holders of degrees from other universities must vie for a very limited number of places which become available only after the automatic admission of UWI graduates.

