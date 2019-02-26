Astaphan rejects Almagro’s criticism of Dominica’s electoral reform recordDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at 12:29 PM
Senior Counsel and spokesman for Prime Minister Skerrit, Anthony Astaphan has said that a statement by OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro about Dominica’s implementation of OAS of electoral reform recommendations, is dishonest.
Amalgro made the statement in a published response to CARICOM’s criticism of a tweet which he posted on Feb 7th in which he mentioned that former Dominican Ambassador to the UN, Crispin Gregoire was concerned that the upcoming general election in Dominica would not be free and fair.
Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron subsequently wrote to Almagro, on behalf of the government, demanding that he withdraw the tweet and apologize. CARICOM also criticized the Secretary General’s tweet, describing it as “the latest manifestation of his [Almagro’s] inappropriate behaviour” that was “outside the bounds of his remit as the Head of an international organisation.”
However, Almagro has refused to back down insisting that his statements and actions “are completely consistent with the competencies of the Office of Secretary General and the democratic principles that this Organization promotes and defends.”
Astaphan, on the other hand, has said that he believes that the Secretary General’s release is dishonest for various reasons.
“It is dishonest for a number of reasons,” he said. “It is not a matter of coincidence as far as I am concerned, that the only member of the opposition that the Secretary General has met to date, has come from Dominica, one year or a year and a half after Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated at an OAS meeting that the Secretary General should be fired for the manner in which he [is] conducting himself as Secretary General of the OAS.”
Astaphan went on to say that one must bear in mind as well, that the government has received recommendations from other organizations including the Commonwealth and it is public knowledge that the Commonwealth has given technical assistance to the Electoral Commission.
“You can confirm that with the Chairman because that is public knowlege,” he remarked
Astaphan argued that according to the Harvard Kennedy School report cited by Almagro, countries show different implementation rates of the recommendation and gave as examples, Colombia (72%), Salvador (70%), Bolivia (60%), Venezuela (65%).
He continued, quoting from the report, “While in the Caribbean concretely St Kitts & Nevis, Antigua &Barbuda, Dominica and Bahamas, “the implementation rate does not reach 10 percent which may be due to the different legal and historical traditions as well as the different levels of regulations within those societies”
He contended that the misrepresentation by the Secretary of the OAS Secretary General is that he failed to mention St Kitts, Antigua and Bahamas.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
De spokesmen for the PM IS NOT DE OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT PRESS SECRETARY!!!!!!!!
Tony boy you don’t have de strings to pull me to vote in your client interest!
Nothing you say can cause me to vote for that tired lazy PM and any of his square pegs!!!
unfortunately for you, you don’t do cases for de OAS…….you would have been netter paid if you had the proper credentials………LOL
Unfortunately for our lost PM…..he doesn’t hold de purse to de OAS……de PM wish he could go beyond DA waters and slap people in their face with disrespect and hold back their salary
De OAS is not de DLP de PM is out of place, rude and insulting…….because de OAS demanding he do electoral reform he demanding de secretary general should be fired………lol boy look joke
But wait Skerrit is lord of de universe man Lol Lol Lol
Tony our personal issue is DOMINICA not ST Kitts nor Antigua……..excuses excuses
The spin doctor is trying to do damage control so here he goes again. But I will not say much because last year after Kenneth Rijock published information regarding Skerrit and Aliereza Monfared, Tony said how he and Skerrit sued Rijock. To date Rijock has not been sued and he keeps publishing dirty and corrupt deals of Skerrit. So Tony needs to give a progress report and tell Dominicans why he and Skerrit scared of facing Rijock. Seems like is on Kairie alone Tony sueing
Mr. Astaphan how can you defend that? Dominica is a papy show in the halls of academia all over the world and you are coming with your crap. Anyway that personal busies plan of yours named Roosevelt Skerrit will come to an end someday.