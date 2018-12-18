Astaphan says CCM protest calculated to destabilize governmentDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at 3:52 PM
Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, has said the recent protest action organized by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) was a “calulated attempt” to destabilize the government.
The CCM large number of Dominicans, in response to a call from the CCM, gathered next to McMillans gas station in Roseau, in the vicinity of the Electoral Office, on Saturday December the 15th to press their demands for electoral reform to the Electoral Commission.
However, Astaphan who was speaking during an interview on State-Owned Radio DBS, said there was nothing peaceful about the protest.
“This is a calculated attempt to destabilize the state when the state is well on its way to doing what we should be doing to rebuild Dominica,” he said.
Astaphan continued, “There was nothing peaceful about it. It is an attempt by Mr. Durand [Loftus Durand President of the CCM] and others, to incite violence this Christmas time when we are supposed to be celebrating the birth of Christ. These guys want to resurrect the idea of violence.”
Astaphan explained that one needs permission for any form of interference, disturbance, blocking of the roads, public roads and interfering with public traffic.
“Even if you don’t need permission to have a demonstration on a sidewalk or on private property, once you are on public road, you are obliged by law to follow the lawful authority or the lawful orders of the police which is to disburse; do not congregate on the road; do not block the road, do not interfere with traffic,” he remarked.
He added, “And as we saw on Saturday, you are not allowed to tell people to block the road with their cars.”
Meanwhile, in a statement received earlier today, Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon said no permission was granted to the CCM to stage protests on Saturday and Monday.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Man shut up .What about the letter sent to Skerrit telling him Electoral Reform will end his re election legacy?Can you tell Dominicans about it?
No intimidation by Skerrit goons will work
No Dominican soldiers dressed in green will stop it
Teargas won’t
Picking up leaders won’t
Electoral Reform is a Must,it’s not a favour
The protests will only get bigger
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
The very idea that I should strategize with the Gov’t about how best to protest it’s practices is the antithesis of a successful protest.