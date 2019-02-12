Athenia Benjamin exits political arenaDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at 1:00 PM
After unsuccessfully contesting the 2014 general election on the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) ticket in the Wesley constituency, Athenia Benjamin is bowing out of the political arena.
In a message to supporters on Tuesday, Benjamin, who was called DLP Caretaker after her defeat in the poll, did not give a reason for her departure but announced that her political stint had come to an end.
“To the residents of Wesley, Woodfordhill and Palm Tree, I thank you for your tremendous support during the time that I represented you as your candidate in the 2014 election and as your Caretaker,” she stated. “My political stint is over.”
She said she had no regrets in serving the constituency and that she “did everything humanly possible to represent you with dignity and respect.”
“During times of sadness, I stood shoulder to shoulder with you and in joyful times, we celebrated together. After Hurricane Maria, I fought for you to ensure that everyone got enough to survive,” Benjamin remarked. “The love that I have for my community runs deep and nothing will diminish that but it will be redirected away from politics.”
She said she was inspired by Rosie Douglas to get involved in Dominica’s development.
“So I thank the Dominica Labour Party and it’s leadership Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of the Wesley Constituency,” she stated. “I continue to pray that the God Lord above will guide and protect each and everyone of us as we move forward.”
In the run up to the 2014 general election, Benjamin, who was living in Canada a number of years, was selected to replace Gloria Shillingford.
But the selection did not go down well. Then chairman of the DLP Wesley Constituency Association, Cleaveland Dodds, described it as “blatant disrespect,” saying the constituency was “in shock.”
He said the association was in the process of preparing a primary for selecting a candidate since it had suggested Financial Controller at the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD), Fidel Grant as a possibility.
Benjamin responded by saying that there were “a lot” of people raising questions about her life overseas, but she noted that the skills and competencies that she gained while working and living in Canada would be beneficial to Dominica.
In her first major political speech in Lagon, Roseau, Benjamin pounced on opposition leader Lennox Linton after it was alleged that he had plagarized the speech of Allen Chastanet, prime minister of Saint Lucia.
She described the alleged plagiarism as “absolutely disgusting” adding that this type of behavior might be so extensive that “we are just beginning to unmask something bigger.”
Benjamin and Dodds locked horns again when he (Dodds) described a new executive of DLP Wesley Constituency Association as “bogus.”
The executive ran by Dodds was axed on Sunday 15th March 2015, when the Association met at the Cabrits National Park and a new one was installed.
Benjamin justified the move by saying that the executive ran by Dodds was not active in the performance of its duties and was not even involved in the campaign during the 2014 general election.
At that election Benjamin lost to Ezekiel Bazil, of the United Workers Party (UWP). He received 940 votes, while she received 805.
After her defeat, she was named Coordinator of Diaspora Affairs in the Office of the Attorney General.
DNO understands that this time around, Fidel Grant will replace Benjamin as the DLP candidate for the Wesley constituency.
Anyway Dominicans can give mayppwie
One gone, 18 more to leave.
It’s people like you who came to Dominica to interfere in our elections and now you’re going back to your good life in Canada and leave people in misery. The same goes to the other illegal voters who come to vote and return to their good life in whatever country they reside in.
Those are the same people who organize disaporans and bring them down to vote for the corrupt cabal and then disappear the next day. Now she has fallen out of favor with the “Mighty One” she is fleeing the coop like a frightened chicken even patronizing the DLP in the goodbye speech. SMDH!
“Fire Bun Them” who prey on the vulnerable for personal gain. But have no fear Athenia has seen the fall that lays ahead and running away from the dentist call Mr. Justice before he start “washaying those tiff” who will soon be arrested by officer Checko and brought before the courts.
You made a brilliant decision, leave Skerrit and his outgoing Labour party alone. you would never win anyway and the new candidate will be defeated more severely. Wesley is a workers zone. Bye bye.
Continue!
Yes, after Bazil was told where to go in Roseau to collect whatever was left over, by the time he arrived he was told ” Athena already collected it;” whatever it was supposed to be. Nobody in Wesley will missed Athena, as many people I spoke with today, in America, and Wesley, we all laughed at her.
She is a joke, not qualified to push her head where she tried to overreach. I sat with her in Canada, and told her; her priority was to ensure her last child complete his education in Canada, where he was born, and after that anything goes. I told her she could not win, and she should not go to Dominica and waste her time.
She told me that it was agreed between her and Roosevelt; win or loose he would give her a ministry. I quit talking with her the moment she said that nonsense.
If Roosevelt used Gloria who have the academic background to hold any position in government:
Why not you?
“I fought for you to ensure that everyone got enough to survive,” Benjamin remarked. “The love that I have for my community runs deep and nothing will diminish that but it will be redirected away from politics.” (Writer Unknown).
Athena, of all the people I told on DNO to shut up; I will add in your case: “Please shut up”, because those are not even your words, those of us who knows you; know that you are not capable of such expressions.
Represent who, in what capacity, fought for who; and Caretaker of what? Roosevelt made a fool out of you used you because nobody else in the Village of Wesley and Woodford Hill wanted to caught up in any form of corruption. You Athena was never the a representative of anybody in Wesley.
Bazil is the elected representative of the people. During Maria, the world donated food for the people, of Dominica Roosevelt, told Bazel where to go and collect what was designated to Wesley:
To be continued!
Madam you have learned a very hard lesson: In politics there are no permanent friends- just permanent interests. Now you can catch the next flight to Canada and live a quiet life and have your little job and come home to your cold apartment in the winter. You came big and bad talking about ‘smark’ about Lennox and you think you could play in the big leagues—the joke is on you—- Now you are dismissed- happy trials Athena. No one is crying for you girl……
I have no sympathy for those who willfully suspend their common sense to join Skerrit and his avaricious mongoose gang to heap misfortune and misery on the heads of Dominicans. These people have not a scintilla of compassion for the many down trodden people. They see politics as an easy avenue to opulence. They gluttonously enrich themselves by riding on the backs of the poor man.
“My dear people read closely and carefully of this nonsense that is spewed out of most Labour ex and current candidates.: Athenia Benjamin exits political arena”She described the alleged plagiarism as “absolutely disgusting” adding that this type of behavior might be so extensive that “we are just beginning to unmask something bigger.”
Athenia you out there talking DBS of plagiarism? After 18 years of Skerrit`s corruption, ineptitude, you failed to focus on the poverty of your people where you live and of Dominica on a whole where poverty is open for all to see,, but in your absence and out of politics it is the danger man Skerrit and this failed corrupt immature labour government you are scarred to open your mouth about. What has been done lately in your village? Where is the development? Why is Skerrit such a loser and a failed PM, that yo fail to talk openly to your people and Dominicans of the poverty they endure everyday. Is that you are ok, taken care of. What about our…
The power is back in the Hands of the People. Finally the people of wesley will get the representation they deserve. Where has Bazil been for the last 5 Years? List one thing he did. Where is the creativity the UWP claim to have or wait is when they in power ALL the creativity and ideas will come to them.
Thanks to Athena who tried her best to serve, all the best.
The rats are starting to leave the sinking ship. The days of the DLP are numbered.
Well I guess you going back where the grass is or was greener and to hell with Dominica and them men
I doh want to but I have to laugh.
Now it’s Benjamin, Neo-DLP Caretaker for Wesley flying back to live under Justin Trudeau after a disastrous sojourn into D/can politics. The duo who thought they were a power couple as they spoke about at years end Movers and shakers in our bebell society left long b4 Did they smell the Caracas rat?. Others have elev and fled to the very USA they criticed themselves. Hahahahahha tickle me lol LMAO real loud.
Who is next? another doctor? There are many more to go. Am not the gullible type more of an atheis but I have read the good book. It say” BY their fruits you shall no them.” Land transfesr, villas, Bins sales, passport sales I can go on but that would be repetition. I suspect males who like undergarments will follow.
So Skerritt. is kicking this lady out as he did with Gloria Shillingford …so the writing is on the wall….
Well he Skerrit, has done it before .. Skerrit decides who will contest in most constituencies labour contests ,not the constituents .Remember he is Maduro’s good friend .. Thats what Maduro’s does. Thank God Skerrit is on his way out. Discarded by the electorate.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Well, let me educate you; this lady whom I know very well knew for a fact Roosevelt was only using her, and the supporters that she and Roosevelt believed she had was only in their mind!
Athena could not win an election in Wesley even if she could have bribed every person in the village. When we vote for people in Wesley we assess their reputation, which is our number one priority, secondly we review their educational background!
Just because someone talks good politics, and give away some food, and promises people toilet is not a criterion which we count on to cast our vote. Thirdly, just because everybody in the Village of Wesley are biologically relate that is not a criteria to earn our votes.
This lady was pushing a round object into a square hole, I sat in her Apartment in Canada, and told her not to leave her job and go to Dominica to waste her time, she did not listen!
Wesly education neglected right Athena sot!
but some people bold. Represent who. So the lady even have guts to pen that. Only in Dominica
This guy should have been the candidate in the first place. Mr Skerrit needs to realize that the power lies with the people and they should be the ones to chose their candidates. Good luck madame.
My lady go in peace ..Your arrant nonsense about Patriot Linton plagiarized Chastenet speech,exposed Skerrit’s weakness as a public speaker. Honourable Linton possesses the gift of the gab..His speeches always ‘pack a punch’.Your leige Lord Skerrit, makes a mockery of the English language.The weakest English and public speaker to hold the post of PM .Was it Skerrit who sent you there to embarrass yourself .Good Riddance!!!You got what you deserved The people don’t want you!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Take Gloria , Skerrit, Ian, Lil Toni, The Lawrences brothers /Cousins etc et Al with you.
Let FET the son of Wesley to give real representation to Wesley Palm Tree woodfordhill.
% leave 4 where France G/loupe or LI ,NY?
Baby Doc left 4 Paris,France and returned to die decades later. Or will Skerrit alias KakaDoc join EL Chapo just found guilty on all counts.
Fly away Fly awayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy back to Ontario , on the outskirts of TO
Adios mi amor.
Screw Neo DLP ,you mean Hamilton?
That was slick Screw Neo DLP is she a hummingbird too? No reports of she flying around the Village at ungodly hours?