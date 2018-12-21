Deputy Leader of the United Workers’ Party and attorney-at-law, Joshua Francis has called for those who were negatively affected by the tear gas used by police in Roseau, on Saturday, December 15th 2018 to seek compensation from the state.

Speaking on Q95’s Hot Seat on Thursday morning, Francis addressed the use of tear gas by police at what organizers have described as a peaceful protest for electoral reform.

He urged those who suffered in any way to turn to him for legal counsel.

“There is legal redress, and as such, those who were personally affected—whether they suffered issues psychologically, emotionally, or physically— they can come to speak with me, and we will look into the matter, and if there is a case, definitely, we will challenge the state for what is deemed to have been an excessive use of force by agents of the state, namely the police officers of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said.

The attorney explained that while the decision on whether the use of the chemical was excessive is left up to the court, citizens must exercise their right to pursue necessary legal action.

“The determination of whether the police force was excessive or arbitrary is left in the hands of the court, but it is useful to exercise that right. We live in a democracy and the court is responsible for the interpretation of the law, and actions and inactions of citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” Francis elaborated. “At the end of the day, if it can be shown that the police force used excessive and arbitrary exercise in the release of the tear gas, hence leading to the injury of citizens, then the state has to be liable.”

He claimed to have received a report of a female protestor who is experiencing adverse effects following Saturday’s events, and advised that anyone who wishes to take legal action would have up to six months to do so.

However, Francis also stated “That is just one element. We would have to satisfy the court that the use of the tear gas was arbitrary.”

Francis hinted that the protestors received rash and unfair treatment from the police due to political ties.

“In my view… the information which I gathered would suggest that the police officers were not justified, they were not reasonable in the use of the tear gas, because the peaceful protestors did not suggest that they were going to do anything harmful to the security of Roseau, or the state by extension. They did not suggest that they were going to damage a building or perform an injury on another…” he explained. “It would appear that a couple of heads at the police force were politically emotional, and gave that command.”

Police Chief Daniel Carbon defended the police action in a statement in which he described the protest on Saturday, December the 15th and another held the following Monday, as “unlawful” because, he said, the CCM had not applied to him for permission to hold the protest action.

“These protest actions were unlawful. They had no permission. The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is obliged by law to ensure that the citizens and visitors to the country go about their business undisturbed, unhindered and the police force must protest the life and property of citizens. The police force acted lawfully in dispersing the crowd because it was unlawful protest action,” Carbon contended.