Tourism officials are exploring the possibilities of working with low-cost carrier, Norwegian Airlines, to improve air access to Dominica.

This is according to CEO of the Dominica Airport and Sea Port Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille.

“We are also trying to work with Norwegian Airlines,” he stated. “As you know Norwegian Air has some good tickets in terms of pricing from New York to Martinique and Guadeloupe. So we are trying to work with Norwegian Air to see if we can have passengers connected, either in Guadeloupe or in Martinique direct to Dominica, same day.”

He said ways and means are being explored to improve on connections for passengers coming to Dominica.

Recently Norwegian announce it will increase service from three to four flights from the John F. Kennedy Airport to Martinique beginning October, 29.

Flights will start at $79, one way including taxes between October 29 and March 23, 2018.

The schedule will operate as follow on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays:

JFK – FDF* Departing 2:10 p.m. Arriving 6:35 p.m.

FDF*– JFK Departing 8:05 a.m. Arriving noon