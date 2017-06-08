Authorities explore working with Norwegian AirlinesDominica News Online - Thursday, June 8th, 2017 at 9:39 AM
Tourism officials are exploring the possibilities of working with low-cost carrier, Norwegian Airlines, to improve air access to Dominica.
This is according to CEO of the Dominica Airport and Sea Port Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille.
“We are also trying to work with Norwegian Airlines,” he stated. “As you know Norwegian Air has some good tickets in terms of pricing from New York to Martinique and Guadeloupe. So we are trying to work with Norwegian Air to see if we can have passengers connected, either in Guadeloupe or in Martinique direct to Dominica, same day.”
He said ways and means are being explored to improve on connections for passengers coming to Dominica.
Recently Norwegian announce it will increase service from three to four flights from the John F. Kennedy Airport to Martinique beginning October, 29.
Flights will start at $79, one way including taxes between October 29 and March 23, 2018.
The schedule will operate as follow on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays:
JFK – FDF* Departing 2:10 p.m. Arriving 6:35 p.m.
FDF*– JFK Departing 8:05 a.m. Arriving noon
25 Comments
But Benoit is a fool man? So how do you want Norwegian Airlines to bring people here? why not work with regional carriers like LIAT that we put millions in, Winar, Air Sunshine, Hummingbird Air, Seaborne to move these passengers from Martinique and Gwada to come here. How will norweigan help when their concern is only to bring them to the French West Indies that have international Airports and can facilitate their jumbo jets? For a big man Bardouille i really wonder how your mind works sometimes. Or maybe you just like to hear your own voice so you just speak. Or maybe you were just talking loosly and the reporter took your words for granted. Either way, Norweigan not going and do anything for us. check out the regional carriers instead and have them set up the connecting flights.
garcon, just tie two 29 mile long ropes with baskets from Martinique to Dominica, when people land in Martinique just put your stuff in the basket, radio DA, tell them to pull you home.
That will be way faster than LIAT!
A lousy, lazy, corrupt government failed so miserably that after 17 years in office they cannot get an airline company to provide a direct flight to Dominica at a time when ALL other island have their intentional airport. We are back to 1493, when Columbus discovered Dominica by boat and by the way, even ships are running out! What a shame, shame, shame on Dominica to allow the one that came in as the poorest pm in our history to become the ONLY millionaire, while we can’t attract anything under his watch
Really? Is this another case of espwa mal papye?
How that plane landing at Melville Hall?
OK maybe they have smaller planes?
sounds like a great idea, but … We have to overnight in Martinique. Both ways.
Are there even direct flights to & from Martinique that terminate in Dominica ?
Here is my problem with “we are talking to…..”
Guys I have been in business for decades and I “talk to …….” all the time. Unless you are far along in discussions and there is a perceived benefit to both parties, “I am talking to……” is meaningless. It is very premature to even talk about “talking to…” at this stage.
It is almost like starting to dream about new business opportunities after you talk to a prospective customer.
wow soon we can get our young pm picture on one like that Dominica PM is the WORLD BOSS with lots of cash DOM-IN-CANS you all need to stop making nice pictures take you all head as a business person I have seen lots of things flying in Dominica AIR if LIAT is not doing well in little d/a how these people going to make money to take care of there cost come on my people you all go to school that why I am asking more young people to get into business so you can think for your self the cost of doing business in Dominica is very very HIGH and hand outs is not going to get us anywhere I also need some of you to know that any gov JOB is to work for Dominica so when the do I don’t want to know because they NEVER tell us the right thinking people how much they TOOK and what they have all over the world but always saying they help schools and the people that’s what they getting PAID to do
Thats good but we need a the international airport so we could get them direct flights , some way some how Liat going to get involved
No, LIAT need not be involved. We can work with Antilles Air instead. We have to start looking after our own interest first, not LIAT’s. They have let us down too often and we do not own them any loyalty.
Another option might be to approach AirCaraibe. They also operate ATR aircraft, certainly between Martiniqie and Guadeloupe, as far as I’m aware, overflying Dominica.
Everyone who is jumping up and down with this idea really has no clue why people go into business. To make money if you didn’t know. We will pay a reasonable amount from JFK to Martinique and get hosed on the last leg of the flight. This is what my teachers would label as “Penny Wise and Hundreds Foolish.”
Dominicans have used this airline and the cheap fares for the past two years flying in to Martinique and Guadeloupe from New York, and connecting via the Ferry and Winair. The airline however has recently added one more flight. There is also a connection from Fort Lauderdale which was not mentioned (does the government know that too?). For any seamless connection to happen via the french islands, another airline has to come in. What the government can do is negotiate with Winair about timing their flight so people can get there the same day instead of the next morning. Indeed they could have done that two years ago. Liat – well that’s another story. They have lost interest. Good that the govt has shown some interest but still it could have been much much earlier when they first started two years ago!
You are correct. Norwegian will have three flights a week starting 31 Oct. this year between Fort Lauderdale and Guadeloupe on tues., thurs., sat. Fligth depart ft. Lauderdale at 15.35 hrs. , arr. Guadeloupe 18.55 hrs. Return flights leave Guadeloupe at 10.00 hrs, arr, Ft. Lauderdale at 12.35 hrs. Fares from U.S.$.79 (out) and U.S.$.129.20 (for the return leg). At present flights are seasonal only i.e not available all the year round.
Thought they were going to build the Skerritt international airport
Can this plane land at Melville Hall?
No. Inadequate runway length, if aircraft has to abort take off. Cargo plane of same size yes. Commercial with passengers? Never!
No!
I welcome this. Lots of people do the US to Guadeloupe route to come back home, so it would be good to get this deal with Norwegian.
Nice all the best with this route!
Great initiative.
This sounds good. Hope it will come to fruition!
Hope that deal go thru , we the Diasporans are looking forward , to come home in mass .
Great news!
Authorities go for it please.
Nice!
This would be a fantastic option for travellers between Dominica, the USA, and Europe.