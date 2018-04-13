Baby girl raped and beaten to death in TrinidadSusan Mohammed, Trinidad Express - Friday, April 13th, 2018 at 12:35 PM
A baby girl has been raped and murdered in Trinidad, allegedly, by her 17-year-old relative according to Trinidad Express.
The baby, Raquel George, was found badly beaten and bleeding on Wednesday night by her mother. Raquel was rushed to the hospital where efforts were made to save her life. She was pronounced dead at 11:18 pm.
I would give this one the electric chair, raping a 15 months old is wicked and devilish. This is gruesome my heart aches for the family.
Everyday, there are reports of murders in Trinidad. How could a once jewel of the Caribbean turn into such a chaotic graveyard? This is mind boggling! I wish to convey deepest condolences to the grieving parents and relatives for the loss of their innocent baby. This entire world is in decay.
Something wrong wit Trini they been on a roll lately
Same thing happening in Dominica but major of it is undercover