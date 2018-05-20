Barbados calls it quits on the Caribbean Court of JusticeSHERRYLYN TOPPIN, NationNews - Sunday, May 20th, 2018 at 5:29 PM
Prime Minister Freundel Stuart of Barbados made it very clear: he intends to leave the Caribbean Court of Justice and his mind is made up according to a Nationnews report out of Barbados. Stuart emphasized that his decision to leave was not due to any decisions that were made by the court.
The court recently upheld St. Lucian professor Eddy Ventose’s right to vote in Barbados as a Caricom national.
However, his reasoning for leaving seemed to centre around Barbados’ treatment at the court. “I am not going to have Barbados disrespected by politicians wearing robes,” he said.
“I don’t subscribe to disrespect and I think that the attitude coming from Port of Spain leaves much to be desired in terms of how it is treating Barbados. And I am not going to have a situation where other countries in the Caribbean keep a safe, safe distance from that Court while Barbados supports it and Barbadians are treated with the kind of disrespect that I see,” he added. Stuart clarified that Barbados will not be returning to the Privy Council
In the 14 years of its existence only Barbados, Guyana, Belize and Dominica have joined the CCJ.
