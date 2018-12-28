Barbados could be gaining another US UniversityBarbados Today - Friday, December 28th, 2018 at 12:21 PM
Mia Mottley , Prime Minister of Barbados, has revealed today that her country may be hosting another American University according to Barbados today.
Mottley has indicated that she has already begun talks with Chamberlain University and she hopes these discussions will soon be “wrapped up”.
This information was revealed during a tour of the villages at Coverley, an area set to house 1,500 staff and students of Ross University which departed Dominica’s shores for Barbados this year.
Chamberlain University is a for-profit healthcare and nursing school that offers bachelor, master and doctoral degree programmes in nursing, and a public health master’s degree.
Barbados today reported that Mottley, while not revealing too many details, said that the government was using Ross as a test run.
4 Comments
PM Motley is working to better the economic conditions for the people of her country. I pray we could have politicians who could do the same for our country.
Keep dreaming. Our politicians are only interested in jollies around the world and private villas.
Would have been so easy to attract with built in facilities in Dominica But..
DNO: are you going to publish the article re the POLISARIO?
ADMIN: Which story? Do you mean the Polisario front talks from early December?