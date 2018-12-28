Chairman of Dominica Air Transport Licences Board (DATLB), Benoit Bardouille, has said that the granting to Air France of a route license for Dominica, will make travel from France to the island much easier because of its various benefits.

Bardouille said travellers should experience more flexibility and a cheaper price with this initiative.

“There is a route license that we give Air France which you can buy a ticket from France, Orle or through Charles de Gaulle where you will be able to fly directly to Dominica with a connecting airline. Without root licenses you won’t be able to do that. It makes the air fair cheaper as well, because Air France would fly you to Guadeloupe. From Guadeloupe, you would be able to pick up Winair or Air Antilles to Dominica,” he said

“That is good because it means same day connection and you would not have to come back and check your baggage in Guadeloupe because they have codeshare agreements with those airlines, and what they needed was route licensees to be able to do that. So, we’ve granted that and also to Air Caraibes and right now those airlines can sell flights to Dominica although air France and Air Caraibes do not come to Dominica but they can sell out of France to Dominica,” he stated.

“There is work being done in route licenses and looking for opportunities as we discuss with the air access committee on things that can happen. This board is in fact looking how we can access routes with the various airlines as they make their request. “ Benoit said