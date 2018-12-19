Dominica Electricity Services (DOMLEC) is recommending that measures be put in place to minimize the hazards that can be associated with an earthquake.

Just last week Tuesday, Dominica was affected by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake which worried citizens.

Bernard Francis of DOMLEC’s Commercial Department, said during a recent press conference that the country has to be on high alert.

“The Caribbean is very prone to hurricanes and earthquakes…earthquakes is not something that we talk about much, but of recent we have reasons why we need to be concerned and why we need to put measures in place in the event that the big one hits us,” he said. “The question is how can a person can prepare for an earthquake when they cannot predict when it is going to happen, where it’s going to happen and even the magnitude of such an earthquake?”

He nonetheless, mentioned a few control measures which can be put in place to minimize the hazards.

“We have a few things that we can consider,” he said. “We want to consider creating a disaster preparedness plan…for your home, for your workplace and even in schools.”

Francis added, “We want to prepare a disaster supply kit, basic supplies, food supplies for three days or more, we want to have emergency supplies such as battery operated radios, flashlights. The same thing we normally have in place for hurricanes.”

He went on to say that there is need to identify buildings with potential weaknesses or those that are potential hazards, “and we want to begin to fix them.”

Francis indicated that there are recurring incidents of earthquakes within the region and practicing emergency drills are important.

“We want to practice emergency drills – drop, cover and hold,” he noted, pointing out that items such as televisions and mirrors and equipment hung on walls, must be secured.

“We want to ensure that we fasten it to the walls in the event that an earthquake may occur,” Francis advised.

He said that heavy and breakable objects should be stored on low shelves.

“Stay inside and not outside. If outside ensure that you are in an open area away from trees, buildings, electrical lines,” he further advised.

Francis warns person that after an earthquake they should stay calm. “Be alert and cautious.”

“You want to check yourself and your family for injuries, you want to stay out of damaged areas,” he cautioned.