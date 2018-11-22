Universal Children’s Day is celebrated every year on the 20th of November. This year the Belles Primary School observed the day in a special way with a three part celebration.

The day started with a vibrant assembly of praise and prayer lead by Pastor Raphael Douglas accompanied by a worship team from the Warner Christ Gospel Church and Father Allister from the St Joseph Catholic Church.

Part two included the delivery of motivational engagements from the following guests:

Mr David Maximea, Education Officer Eastern District (Motivational speaker)

Miss Kimone Joseph, Head UWI Open campus Dominica (Motivational Speaker)

Mrs Vanya Eloi, Learning Support Advisor (Motivational Speaker).

Senator Monell Jno-Baptiste, delivered words of encouragement to the students.

Mr Gregory Riviere, “Karessa”, entertained the students with song, dance and anecdotes of childhood memories.

This was followed by presentations in poetry and song by the students.

The segment ended with the presentation of gifts and “you are special hugs” by our PTA President. Each parent provided their child/children with a gift which was presented to them at the ceremony.

Part three was the climax of the day with face painting by Miss Zaimis Olmos followed by fun and games. The face painting segment was sponsored by National Petroleum (NP Dominica).

The Staff, Students and PTA members of the Belles primary school wishes to thank all the invited guests and donors who contributed to making 2018 International Childrens’ Day “A day to remember in the lives our children”!

The invited Guests were Hon. Kelvar Darroux, Mr. David Maximea, Senator Mrs Monell Jno-Baptiste, Miss Kimone Joseph, Mrs Vanya Eloi, Gregory Riviere, “Karessa”. Special thank you to Hon. Kelvar Darroux, National Petroleum and Zaimis Olmos.

Always remember ‘Children of today, our keepers tomorrow.’