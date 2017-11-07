BERES SAYS YES!

Kingston, Jamaica, November 7, 2017— Beres Hammond will join the line-up for Caribbean Love Now JAMATHON benefit concert set for November 22 in Kingston. The concert will raise funds for relief and recovery efforts in the Caribbean islands affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“Beres Hammond is one the greatest performers of our time. He is a global superstar and the perfect addition to our epic line-up. With Beres joining Caribbean Love Now JAMATHONwe are adding even more power and purpose to what is going to be the most important event for Jamaican music in decades,” said Joe Bogdanovich founder of Caribbean Love Now.

Hammond joins some of the best-known performances in reggae, dancehall and soca for the concert from which proceeds will go directly to the people of countries affected by the hurricanes.

In addition to Beres Hammond, the line up includes: Assassin; Beenie Man; Blvck H3ro; Bunji Garlin, Bunny Wailer; Carlene Davis; Chi-Ching Ching; Chino McGregor; Christopher Martin; D-Major; Devin Di Dakta; Etana; Fay-Ann Lyons, Freddie McGregor; Harry Toddler; Iba Mahr; Jah Cure; Jesse Royal; Kevin Downswell; Naomi Cowan; Nesbeth; Protoje; Raging Fyah; Romain Virgo; Sizzla; Sean Paul; Stephen McGregor; Tarrus Riley; Third World; Tommy Lee Sparta, Toots and the Maytals and Vegas, backed by the All-Star Reggae Band led by Dean Fraser. Tommy Cowan; Miss Kitty; Nikki Z and Pretty Boy Floyd will host the concert.

Caribbean Love Now JAMATHON is presented with the support of Jamaica Tourist Board; RJR Communications Group; Downsound Entertainment; Red Stripe; Flow; Hardware & Lumber; H&L Rapid True Value; H&L Agro; Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records; Franjam KLE; Parkland Industrial Co.; R Hotel; and Argyle Industries.

The cost of tickets are: General Admission, J$1000; VIP, J$3000, and VVIP, J$6000. Tickets are available at online at jamathon2017.eventbrite.com and at Fontana Pharmacy; York Pharmacy; H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro stores.

Fans across the world will be able to experience Caribbean Love Now JAMATHON via live stream on YouTube at the Reggae Sumfest Live Streaming & Video channel. An online donation site will be announced shortly through which global contributions will be accepted.

Official website: www.caribbeanlovenow.org

Official Instagram: @caribbeanlovenow