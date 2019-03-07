Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire has said that the spirit of lent is to help us to introspect – to look at ourselves, our dispositions and relationships with God and people.

He said there is an approach that should be followed during the Lenten season.

“There is the three-pronged approach that the church takes of course, endorsed by the scriptures of prayer, fasting and thanksgiving,” Bishop Malzaire said.

“[This is the] three-pronged method to help us achieve the goal that we want to until Easter. These are meant to help us to come to learn how best to control ourselves, to control our intentions and to do good in the world that we may grow in grace,” he stated

The Bishop said lent is a spiritual moment for the soul, body and the community, experiencing and recognizing how our sins are destructive and dealing with the negatives in us so that we can live a positive life.