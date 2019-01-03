Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, has called for measures to be put in place to ensure that the upcoming general election is free and fair.

The next general election in Dominica is constitutionally due by February 2020.

Bishop Malzaire made the statement while delivering a homily at the Roseau Cathedral Chapel on New Year’s Day.

“Of concern to many here in Dominica, especially during the past days, is the issue of electoral reform. It’s a long standing issue which is impacting and affecting our society,” the Bishop stated. “It is imperative therefore, that those responsible, move with some alacrity, to see that all is put in place for the appearance of free and fair general elections which is due this year.”

He continued, “Brothers and sisters, we are duty bound to do all in our power to maintain a just and peaceful society. We must seek as a people, to transcend party political interests and work for the good of all citizens in our beloved country. We must allow ourselves to be guided always by truth and seek justice for all.”

The Bishop declared, “All the parties involved are duty bound to present a viable proposal for good governance for the sake of the common and greater good in our country. Today is no doubt a good day to make appropriate resolutions in that regard.”

The Head of the Catholic Church in Dominica was speaking within the context of a message, delivered by Pope Francis on the occasion of World Peace Day which was observed on New Year’s Day. The theme of the Pope’s message is Good politics is at the service of peace.

In what Bishop Malzaire describes as a “most enlightening but challenging message,” he quotes Pope Francis as saying, “Every election or re-election and every stage of public life is an opportunity to return to the original point of reference that inspires justice and law. One thing is certain good politics is at the service of peace. It respects and promotes human rights which are at the same time, mutual obligations enabling a bond of trust and gratitude to be forged between present and future generations.”

The sub themes which are addressed in the Pope’s message include: Peace be to this house!”, The challenge of good politics, Charity and human virtues: the basis of politics at the service of human rights and peace, Political vices, Good politics promotes the participation of the young and trust in others, No to war and to the strategy of fear and A great project of peace.

Bishop Malzaire recommends the Pontiff’s message to all politicians in the country and said that he has sent it to all the political parties in Dominica.

Read the Pope’s full message.