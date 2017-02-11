BLACK HISTORY Month – Time for Introspection on Black Social and Economic Racism Against Each OtherDominica News Online - Saturday, February 11th, 2017 at 11:48 AM
Black History Month, is that time when we focus on the successes, struggles, and oppressions faced by Blacks and people of colour. It is also a time when we revisit the atrocities committed against our forefathers and heroes. Yet we fail to take time out for introspection, to look at the oppressions and barriers to social and economic success that we as a people continue to place in the path of our own.
Although the negative impact of slavery or the effects of modern day racism by other ethnic groups against Blacks cannot be denied and should not be trivialized— I believe Black racism against Blacks poses the greatest threat to our social and economic progress, our culture(s), health, and well-being. We fought for an end to slavery by colonial powers, likewise we must be steadfast in putting an end to social and economic racism by Blacks against Blacks.
Some may argue that racism exist between races but not within. I will argue black against black racism occurs when Blacks view other races to be superior and on that basis, treat their own differently, or judge their worth, and professionalism differently purely on the basis.
Like the oppressors of our past we owe reparation to each other in the form of guarantees to end those daily acts that contribute to the ongoing suffering of Blacks— and which also serves as social and economic barriers to our progress. We should develop systems for ensuring families who suffer lost as a result of Black on Black crime are compensated by the criminal and his or her family.
Acts of racism within black family units serve to enfeeble the ability of the family to function both as the cornerstone of society and as a decision-making unit. As a result, we face higher levels of economic hardship, underachievement and low self-esteem. Very often acts of racism within the family is unrecognized for what it is. That is why we are angered when we read the stories of highly educated and qualified black professionals who cannot find jobs that offer the challenge and economic rewards that they deserve. But we fail to be as outraged about acts of jealousy and financial abuse of those among us who have sought to uplift themselves and their families. Stories of ongoing strife and pain that manifest when one child who got the same start as any other in a family lands a good job or graduates from University are rife. Families fall apart as parents are accused of having spent more on one child when the truth of that child’s struggle with student loans, working and studying, sacrificing the pleasures of a social life or having a family of their own is well known. This occurs even when that successful child continues to invest financially in their family and in the ones who curse them.
Arrested economic progress and low levels of self-actualization among blacks are often compound by racism that makes it easy for us to pass negative judgement about the services and professionalism offered by our own without first assessing the value offered. We bring a lens of colour and lack of self-confidence to evaluation the worth of our own and that is why we are comfortable with offering pocket change to our domestic helpers, professionals, tradesmen and business owners. We refuse to recognize our intellectuals until they are recognized by others. Besides sports and music, we refuse to embrace and recognize our culture, and talent unless they are deemed civil and accepted by others. For example, many Christians among us will listen to Country and Western and other musical genres with the same civility of language and addressing the same theme but will not listen to a Reggae or Calypso piece because it is secular music.
Time is life but we disrespect the time of the black person with whom we have a meeting or appointment because they have no prospect or network from which we might benefit. We dish out poor customer service to our own. We assume that others have higher social and moral standards than our own and as such we engage in acts of social racism in the form of disdain, lack of trust, and mistreatment of our own. We marry and tolerate humiliation and mistreatment in order to profile with other ethnic groups while spurning the love and respect of our own.
It is easy for us to reject or question the value of our cultural traditions and to accept stereotypes related to crime and dead beat dads; we also fail to respect the rights of others to peace and quiet.
We have difficulty translating our own language of love but we crave fickle shows of affection and proclamation of love by others. Condescension allows us to restrict the depth of knowledge we share with our own to our demise.
Unless we identify and move to correct the acts of racism that we perpetrate against each other we will never be truly free; neither will we attain the social and economic success that we deserve and seek as a people.
We will never be in a position to fully command or demand justice or to achieve peace.
And to our disgrace and degradation we will forever squander the legacy, blood, sweat, and pain of our forefathers.
Meegan Scott is a strategic management consultant. She founded and owns the Toronto based consulting practice, Magate Wildhorse.
Maybe if you use the so called black history month to teach of our very rich pre slavery history, you would get the desired effect.
The day that we were supposedly freed, our destruction was completed, we no longer knew who we were and adopted the ways of oppressors.
Like the Most High told us, until we turn our face back to him and start living under his Laws statues and commandments, we will continue to suffer the curses as laid in the book of Deuteronomy. So sayest the Most High.
Excellent article on Blacks’ tendency towards self-denigration and disrespect of other blacks. When as a people will we grow up?
We owe ourselves “reparations” before we can demand it from our historical and current oppressors!
But is anybody who needs to “reading” this article?
Great outlook .We have to take time to look at ourselves and begin to work towards positive growth
Good piece
For the life of me, I don’t understand why a majority black island with all segments of the government controlled by black people would have a designated Black History Month!!!! Just crazy and stupid especially when you control the school system. It’s like China having Chinese History Month…lol too funny! Why not teach and recognize Black history every month?! The US celebrate this because of the minority black population. I would understanding the Kalinago’s having a Kalinago History Month as the minority population in the country, but Black History…again, too funny! Don’t know who came up with this stupid and embarrassing idea. These mis-leaders and educators never stop amazing me. And you wonder why the people and the country are not progressing.
Meegan, the atrocities our and struggles our forefathers suffered more than four hundred years ago, our African ancestors assisted those we consider the enemy into Africa, capturing our people and sold our forefathers to the white slave owners. I mean we must at all times remember that, however dwelling on what happened almost five hundred years ago is not going to help us!
In Dominica, the powers that be in the twenty-first century have enslaved our people economically, and done more damage to our people, mentally, by keeping them in economic slavery, which is worst than physical slavery!
Some of the atrocities we suffered was perpetrated on our forefathers by our own people!
Well said!
Wow! As true and profound as can be!
Also, here’s black history for you – Barry Soetoro, AKA Barack Obama:-
1) No evidence of change of name
2) US foreign student in USA (not eligible to be president)
3) Fake SSN: http://www.wnd.com/2011/03/275861/
4) Fake birth certificate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBw-Q4-slqI
How’s that for black history, PM Skerri style – https://www.fleetmon.com/maritime-news/2016/16267/tanker-arrested-carrying-illegal-fuel/
Racism comes in all race, shapes and color, and to be honest, blacks are very racist towards one another, when I listen to some Dominicans saying Linton is too Black, too ugly, his nose is this and that, they do not want that to be their leader etc, how will the white look at an ugly man like linton even to dialog with him, they are making racism look good, as I said blacks are far more racist towards black, than white towards white, also when you have someone who is of Lebanon descendaant in the person of Tony Astaphan calling blacks all sorts of degrading names and we have black of slave descendants helping him to bring down blacks, regardless of us blacks celebrating Black History Month, this racist thimg will never stop, we blacks are too hypocrite
Wow, what an analysis. I appreciate the effort that you put into it BUT I find myself at odds with your assumptions and conclusions.
You seem to be ascribing every type of strife within the black community to black against black racism. While the phenomenon you described used to exist, and probably still does, I think it’s very weak to ascribe all the issues you described to it. Intra-community strife happens. It’s a normal thing. It’s not necessarily because of racism. All sorts of communities experience it.
Do we have problems needing solutions? Yes, but ascribing all or most of them to internal racism obscures the causes and helps to hinder the search for solutions.
Selah.
That’s a great article and I would encourage our black brother’s and sisters to take notes. It hurts after so much struggle to set us free, which I still believe we are not by our own actions and as the lady said how we treat our own. Your next pic I would like to see your natural hair, a black woman look so beautiful with you natural hair, all this is not accepting who we really are.
What does black history month an American thing, have to do with Dominica?
Trump just appropriately changed the name of the month as it should be recognized as black American history month.
It would make sense if This article was about Kalinago (Carib) history month, because they have a smaller representation and such a rich history on the Island.
America needs a black American history month because their history books do not correctly reflect the contributions of black Americans in their society.
Growing up in Dominica we knew nothing of race, we did not categorize people racially nor did we practice racism of any sort.
I learned about racism traveling to other countries the US specifically. Racism isn’t a Caribbean thing because all Caribbean people fall under one Race ‘West Indian’ that distinction has allowed us to excel socially past even developed nations on how we treat interact and welcome others of all backgrounds to our Islands.
Dominica isn’t America.