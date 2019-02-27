The month of February is being observed as Black History Month. DNO has researched and is now publishing some articles which highlight the contributions of some Dominicans and others that have helped to shape and enhance our story as Black people. We begin with a Dominican whose work has been recognized all over the world – a past leader of the World Council of Churches (WCC) who was unswerving in his pursuit of Christian unity – Reverend Dr. Philip Alford Potter.

Reverend Dr. Philip Alford Potter was born in Roseau, Dominica, on 19 August 1921. His father was a Roman Catholic and his mother, a Protestant. His family was well-known and relatively prosperous in the town of Roseau. A scholarship took young Philip to the Dominica Grammar School, followed by legal training in the attorney general’s office.

Potter went on to become the general secretary of the World Council of Churches from 1972-84 and one of the foremost and most admired international church leaders of his time. He became active in the ecumenical movement through student communities of the Caribbean churches.

Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit, WCC General Secretary, wrote about Rev. Potter’s life after his passing on March 31, 2015 in Lübeck, Germany.

He expressed, “As a young lay pastor and newly ordained minister, Philip took the gospel to the island of Nevis and to Creole-speaking people in Haiti; later, he served on the staff of the Methodist Missionary Society in London. He represented the Jamaica Student Christian Movement at the 1947 world conference on Christian youth in Oslo, Norway.”

Tveit continued, “He then served as a spokesperson for youth at the first two assemblies of the World Council of Churches, at Amsterdam (1948) and Evanston (1954). He continued to be an active participant in every WCC assembly in 1948 to the 9th Assembly at Porto Alegre, Brazil, in 2006.”

Reverend Potter’s work seemed to increase with age. Among the most memorable achievements of the WCC during Philip Potter’s tenure were the theological consensus document on Baptism, Eucharist and Ministry and the continuation of a courageous campaign against apartheid in Southern Africa. He also tackled other forms of racism throughout the world, a vigorous debate on the nature of post-colonial Christian mission, a co-ordinated witness for peace amidst East-West tension and the threat of nuclear annihilation, as well as an exploration of new forms of spirituality, common prayer and music drawing on the diverse traditions of the church.

At the time of his retirement, a resolution of the WCC central committee described “the underlying unity in all Dr. Potter’s efforts” as his commitment to “one ecumenical movement, one fellowship of churches moving together along one pilgrim way, the hope of the one humanity promised by God.”

More information on Reverend Potter, click the links below:

https://www.oikoumene.org/en/resources/documents/general-secretary/tributes/philip-potter

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/obituaries/11571580/The-Rev-Dr-Philip-Potter-clergyman-obituary.html