Two days after a post went viral accusing the country’s National Security Minister of a number of criminal activities, Rayburn Blackmoore has responded.

He said he has filed a complaint to the police for criminal libel against an individual.

In a Facebook post titled “Three Days for Baby Sarah” Blackmooore was accused of stalking, assault, physical violence, brandishing of weapons, misuse of the police, official misconduct and death threats.

“Whatever the article is alleging does not refer to Rayburn Blackmoore…,” he countered in an audio recording which also posted on Facebook . “How can you do something like that to somebody and get away with it?”

He continued, “If you read it you will see how dangerous these guys are.”

He went on to say what he have seen, “I can take it, I carry my cross.”

He described the situation as malicious, mischievous and a fabrication.

“I do not know anything about that, this is a make-up, this is a fabrication and I am wishing all those who are enjoying their day today that they have gotten away with it, they themselves have to look out because they will be held accountable…,” Blackmoore remarked.