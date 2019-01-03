Blackmoore files complaint for criminal libelDominica News Online - Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 at 2:22 PM
Two days after a post went viral accusing the country’s National Security Minister of a number of criminal activities, Rayburn Blackmoore has responded.
He said he has filed a complaint to the police for criminal libel against an individual.
In a Facebook post titled “Three Days for Baby Sarah” Blackmooore was accused of stalking, assault, physical violence, brandishing of weapons, misuse of the police, official misconduct and death threats.
“Whatever the article is alleging does not refer to Rayburn Blackmoore…,” he countered in an audio recording which also posted on Facebook . “How can you do something like that to somebody and get away with it?”
He continued, “If you read it you will see how dangerous these guys are.”
He went on to say what he have seen, “I can take it, I carry my cross.”
He described the situation as malicious, mischievous and a fabrication.
“I do not know anything about that, this is a make-up, this is a fabrication and I am wishing all those who are enjoying their day today that they have gotten away with it, they themselves have to look out because they will be held accountable…,” Blackmoore remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
24 Comments
WHO CREATED DIRTY POLITIKS , MAY I ASK?
personnaly , as a tax payer, as a register ” aLive” voter, i would like to know how this Minister finance the 20 + truck that he bought……is it with his own salary ??
We the People of the Mahaut Constituiency are calling on the resignation of our Paliamentary Representative! You have acted in a manner that have made you unfit to represent us. Resign now!!
The chickenns have come home to roost. At long last some of the women are coming out to expose what we have been talking about. How can a simple minister salary build so many houses for so many girl friends ? This is another area we have to look into.
I also want to call out to the Men and Women in the Police Force! If this was a Police officer these allegations were made against, how fast would Carbon act to indict this officer? As we see in many cases where officers were accused! So the entire Police force should come out to rebuke the slow pace by whcih this reported case is moving. Stand up Police officers and do something for your own sake.
Blackmoore seems your really shaken up by this,is many days for abuse and one day for revenge,you and the corrupt regime days are coming to and end,Skerrit has fooled the people long enough,you guys are pure disgust.
Where are the so called Christians ? So much sin and emorality no longer why we have so much devastating disasters, accidents and death . Dominica is a sinful, low moral no values kind of place .
Stupppeeeessssssss
Stupppeeeessssssss
Stupppeeeessssssss
The entire Skerrit government represents “koshonyee”, and “Makakwe”!!!!
These MISLEADERS do not care a hoot,a darn about country,but to live the life of Riley..
Remember 21 of the so called ministers had taken Patriot Linton to court!!!
God is alive!
God is alive !
God is alive
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Damn hypocrites you all are. A facebook post and mass in the cemetary and allu playin most moral?? What about the deputy leader who has been arrested, who has been charged, and who is fighting in the courts? Eh what about him?? Wicked parasites the whole lot of you who want to talk crap about blackmore should step down…. smh
Just as I expected the folks who say they will die for Skerrit already in defense mode. I’m not surprised….. But like someone before me said… where there is smoke there is fire….
On another note… why call the police? Why not just stick to your lawyer and file your libel case? Is this another case of using your political muscle
The powerful becomes worried and as some say, n denial due to the fact that after so many tears some issues are out there pointed at some people who are high up in government and campaigners for the protection f of all children and women are being strong, one to not be scared but to bring this mater to the open that those ho in power and authority can feel that they have the liberty with their wealth and position to g after vulnerable girls, young women and boys and young adults in their transition of adulthood and maturity where these political and other clown believe that they are in a comfortable position whereby these young people, girls and yes also boys too can be taken as sex subjects engaged in all kind of activities. You don’t hear any campaign from the top of the government to kill this germ and scurge but have the audacity and ignorance to go after decent Hon Linton and his Professional UWP Team who will champion the change of Domininca with some level of decency…
The funny part of it is they all always claiming to be innocent. The best part of it is as usual Dominicans just going to spread it like a rumor and in two days place it under there pillows. Since this horn got blown in the stadium is now dominica on heat.
against who exactly are you filing this complaint mr blackmoore?against who?
@ Watching if you have the evidence why don’t you come out with it or send it to the police!!! Little Black sheep.
Blackmoore my advise to you is…wait for 8 days …..an chew on some shut up pills.
Shut up Max. Where is your priority, towards this man, or the suffering children and their parents and families and Domininca on a whole? Max, stop that blind, disgusting loyalty, it ain`t gonna get you and your family any where. So brace up for change and kick Skerrit and his failed corrupt labour government out Now.
We have had enough of Skerrit BS talk and promises of gold, silver and nonsense. Wake up and get Skerrit and his Bobol, corrupt Labour government out of the yard and parliament.
GET Them Mr Blackmoore and hit them hard very hard this guys been taking the piss far too long don’t let them getaway!
Who the hell Blackmore think he is. Go them mu=y foot. Go get which them? Skerrit,, Blackmore, Issac, St. Jean, engaged in this weak and incompetent corrupt labour government? Yes go get them, including those who have crossed the floor and nor have their names stained and can`t even walk in Roseau with both eyes open. Shame on this corrupt Labour government and shame on Failed Skerrit. Too much Bobol has gone into this Labour bobol government. Labour must Go and Skerrit must Go. We need peace and decent government in Domininca now that we can return our island and its name to some level of decency. Those of you in the Diaspora, please open your eyes and do not listen to Skerrit`s rubbish when he speaks. He is the biggest failure in government and has ruined our villages, Town, City country and people.
Domininca needs a change and we are waiting on the Hon Lennox Linton and hi Credible, competent, decent UWP team to return our Domininca to some level of sanity
there is no smoke without fire mister minister.
Blackmore be careful what you say….I do have a video on my phone with evidence from what took place in the ……
I do not believe you. I dare you if you do then post it. Dominica is become a dangerous place to stay. Dirty politics have taken a different turn and it is scary that we have now come to the point where we can say malicious and devastating things about people to discredit and ruin their reputation just to support a party.
I am saddened by the turn of events that are occurring in Dominica and it is extremely sad that even people with education are engaging in such destructive behavior.These are some serious charges and why is he not arrested yet if that were true.
I pray for Dominica because it appears not hurricane, storm or any other natural disaster can humble our people.
DISGUSTING PLACE TO BE IN RIGHT NOW
@ Watching if you have the evidence why don’t you come out with it or send it to the police!!! Little Black sheep.
“These guys” is always “These guys”
Forgive him, he is not our most literate minister but not the least either.
But he is the most lisping and stuttering dullard.I won’t forgive him.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now