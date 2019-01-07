Embattled Minister for Justice, Immigration and Labour, Rayburn Blackmoore, who is at the centre of accusations of alleged gross moral misconduct and abuse of his power as Minister for Justice, among others has brushed aside calls for his resignation as a government Minister.

At a media press conference held by his Ministry, Blackmoore was asked to respond to those allegations which, after going viral, have become the topic of much debate and discussion in Dominica.

“Whosoever diggeth a pit shall fall bury in it…the fact that I am a public figure and every public figure is exposed to public scrutiny does not mean that one can trample on my good name and defame my character,” Blackmoore responded when questioned about the allegations.

Blackmoore, in an earlier release, said he had filed “a criminal libel complaint to the police” to investigate the matter.

When asked by the press to give details of his complaint to the police, he had this to say, “I cannot direct the police as to what to do and their investigations. As a citizen, I have a right to protect my name and my family. A report has been made to the police about criminal libel.”

He continued, “It’s funny how people can be so simplistic as to how they appreciate and analyze issues. Jesus Christ was crucified and buried and rose again on the third day. Those who crucified him, he said ‘come meet me; I’m your Saviour.”

He shrugged off calls for his resignation. “You resign if you have done something wrong and have abused your authority. I am one person who has walked the straight track and the rule of law and will do so till I die. I can’t tell people what to do…If that causes the person to be happy, then one love,” he stated.

“I am a very focused individual and will not speak on gutter politics. There is a way to deal with people who falsify and fabricate people’s name and [I] won’t waste my energy on childish and devilish intentions,” the Justice minister concluded.