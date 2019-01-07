Blackmoore ignores call to resign; says he has done nothing wrongDominica News Online - Monday, January 7th, 2019 at 7:13 AM
Embattled Minister for Justice, Immigration and Labour, Rayburn Blackmoore, who is at the centre of accusations of alleged gross moral misconduct and abuse of his power as Minister for Justice, among others has brushed aside calls for his resignation as a government Minister.
At a media press conference held by his Ministry, Blackmoore was asked to respond to those allegations which, after going viral, have become the topic of much debate and discussion in Dominica.
“Whosoever diggeth a pit shall fall bury in it…the fact that I am a public figure and every public figure is exposed to public scrutiny does not mean that one can trample on my good name and defame my character,” Blackmoore responded when questioned about the allegations.
Blackmoore, in an earlier release, said he had filed “a criminal libel complaint to the police” to investigate the matter.
When asked by the press to give details of his complaint to the police, he had this to say, “I cannot direct the police as to what to do and their investigations. As a citizen, I have a right to protect my name and my family. A report has been made to the police about criminal libel.”
He continued, “It’s funny how people can be so simplistic as to how they appreciate and analyze issues. Jesus Christ was crucified and buried and rose again on the third day. Those who crucified him, he said ‘come meet me; I’m your Saviour.”
He shrugged off calls for his resignation. “You resign if you have done something wrong and have abused your authority. I am one person who has walked the straight track and the rule of law and will do so till I die. I can’t tell people what to do…If that causes the person to be happy, then one love,” he stated.
“I am a very focused individual and will not speak on gutter politics. There is a way to deal with people who falsify and fabricate people’s name and [I] won’t waste my energy on childish and devilish intentions,” the Justice minister concluded.
Blackmore you sound like one groping in the dark .You should have run away from the press..
I agree,whospever diggeth a pit shall fall in it,because DLP has dugged a myriad of pits, now they are falling in the very pits…
Oh my. This is not going to get any prettier. As the elections draw near, everyone, especially those of the current government is going to face the heat of some slander. Mr. Blackmoore, I urge you to take the necessary legal actions if this is not true because I do not see this going away any time soon or after the election is finalized.
And I will repeat. Let us be careful in our haste not to expose any innocent people in such events such as alleged victims and their family and even the family of the person on which me make a claim. Let us take the proper steps in dealing with situations such as this that will not place innocent people at risk for public scrutiny and backlash. Let us be careful the road we tread in our political campaign and analyze how this may affect people, and Dominica.
And you may get away with it this time because there are no receipts. He said, She said. Police did not hear, did not see. What I know is, you won’t dare try that nonsense again because we’ll be watching.
Blackmoore, the honourable thing would be to resign but than again the word honourable is not included in the dictionary that the government of Dominica uses. In any case whether you resign or not doesn’t really matter, the electorate will show you the red card next election anyway. The last ounce of respect I had for the Skerrit regime is most certainly gone now. You guys are unbelievable!!!
I remember the UWP saying innocent until proven guilty when it came to their own Mr. Francis. Up to a day like today, they claim his innocence, they even say negative things about the young victim, he is innocent in their eyes until he appears in a court of law and the court says that he is guilty. Well, let me say the same thing here for Mr. Blackmoore. File the suit, take the evidence and the victim to a lawyer to get charges filed. All I’m hearing is talk, let us present the facts to the court then. The last thing we want is to persecute an innocent man because of he say she say they claim, no?
I agree.
Well said Mr. Blackmoore. – One Love –
Dig your pit and may you fall in it.
#BlackmooreforMahaut
“that one can trample on my good name and defame my character,” Blackmoore what good name may I ask? If you are talking about you then it must be in your dreams. I for one, most and others cannot associate good name with Rayburn Blackmoore. You are not a nice person at all — we will leave it there………
There is no smoke without fire
Amen Blackmore. Innocent until proven guilty..but the allegations stand until you satisfy the public’s curiosity and work to exonerate your “good” name.
The details are quite shocking and of course being a natural (possibly dishonest) man, the first instinct is self preservation, Men have lied for much less, so if at all it happened we would expect you to naturally lie about it first..No biggie, Truth will reveal.
Tell Joshua resign first. Until we see evidence Blackmore stays put.