Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore has said government is hoping to examine Dominica’s position legally, socially and economically with regard to the use of marijuana.
He was addressing the first National Consultation on Cannabis held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Friday.
The use of marijuana is still illegal in most countries around the globe and the issue of whether the government should allow the use of marijuana for medical or recreational purposes has been, and continues to be, a burning topic.
“We hope to take a look as to where we are legally, socially, economically in regards to the use of marijuana and where we seek to go as a mature civilized people,” he said.
According to Blackmoore, one of the areas of greatest interest, is the medical value of marijuana and how Dominicans maximize and draw on this fully.
“What is the role of Dominica at this time in relation to marijuana? And more importantly what is Dominica’s place in the change that is sweeping this globe?” He asked. “There have been years of research of marijuana. What is the status on quality of that research? More importantly what is the truth about marijuana?”
He added, “We need as a nation to orient our minds as adults on the following; one, how can the use of Marijuana help us? And secondly, but very important, how can it hurt us?”
Blackmoore believes that it would be remiss of the government not to have these issues fully explored and spoken of, “but these discussions will also help us to develop a template as to which direction we should take as a mature and emerging people.”
Furthermore, he said that the status of marijuana legally must also be reviewed, “but however before we depart so quickly from our current position, it must be considered what we may and may not have to put in place to support a society where the legal status of marijuana may be changed.”
Hence, the reason the government have sought information and research of a wide variety of groups of persons worldwide and in the region, the Justice Minister stated.
He said persons must remember that while the use of marijuana is being legalized in many first world countries, “we must never forget that our realities do not mirror the realities of first world countries in many respects.”
Whether or not we as a nation chose to legalize it, we must take steps to decriminalize the use of pot.
You talking double talk bro. Obviously if you decriminalize ganja you legalize it. You smoke too much already and feel extra happy?
Can you believe this ? Blackmore openly showed his not knowingness , no wonder . He did not name any Country, he is making the very same statements Mr Skerrit used to echo, the man is seeking a template after all the developments of Ganja the World over. To lead , one must know , Mr Blackmore seems not to .
Follow fashion… you know it was those first world countries that banned it in the first place… you all are so blinded by their propaganda, for hundreds of years cannabis has been used medicinally and can be historically traced back hundreds of years, its use is nothing new… Of course anything you abuse can have negatives the substance along cannot be blamed the user is the problem….
I expect this ‘talks’ to continue for the next election and so on and so on
Talking about the research done and whether it is true or not LOL them jokers are playing tricks wake up DOMINICA
p.s. you know the United States Government has done and are continuing to do research on it for years and even has patents on its use medicinally and prescribes it to their own people!
