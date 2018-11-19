Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore has said government is hoping to examine Dominica’s position legally, socially and economically with regard to the use of marijuana.

He was addressing the first National Consultation on Cannabis held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Friday.

The use of marijuana is still illegal in most countries around the globe and the issue of whether the government should allow the use of marijuana for medical or recreational purposes has been, and continues to be, a burning topic.

“We hope to take a look as to where we are legally, socially, economically in regards to the use of marijuana and where we seek to go as a mature civilized people,” he said.

According to Blackmoore, one of the areas of greatest interest, is the medical value of marijuana and how Dominicans maximize and draw on this fully.

“What is the role of Dominica at this time in relation to marijuana? And more importantly what is Dominica’s place in the change that is sweeping this globe?” He asked. “There have been years of research of marijuana. What is the status on quality of that research? More importantly what is the truth about marijuana?”

He added, “We need as a nation to orient our minds as adults on the following; one, how can the use of Marijuana help us? And secondly, but very important, how can it hurt us?”

Blackmoore believes that it would be remiss of the government not to have these issues fully explored and spoken of, “but these discussions will also help us to develop a template as to which direction we should take as a mature and emerging people.”

Furthermore, he said that the status of marijuana legally must also be reviewed, “but however before we depart so quickly from our current position, it must be considered what we may and may not have to put in place to support a society where the legal status of marijuana may be changed.”

Hence, the reason the government have sought information and research of a wide variety of groups of persons worldwide and in the region, the Justice Minister stated.

He said persons must remember that while the use of marijuana is being legalized in many first world countries, “we must never forget that our realities do not mirror the realities of first world countries in many respects.”