Blackmoore says gov’t tolerant but police must preserve public orderDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at 10:35 AM
National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, said the government will continue to be tolerant to the people of Dominica but the police must act decisively to preserve public order.
Blackmoore made the comments on Kairi’s Heng Program on Monday in light of a public demonstration on Saturday in Roseau during which tear gas was used by the police.
Many people took to social media and the airwaves after that saying that the government and the police are intolerant of the constitutional right to protest.
But according to Blackmoore, the government is actually “very tolerant.”
“So I am just saying that this government is going to continue to be very tolerent but at the same time, people must understand that the police have a responsibility to preserve public order,” he said.
Blackmoore stated that when there are “lapses”, the police and even the Prime Minister, gets the blame but when the police act decisively and reasonably people, for political reasons, come out “with false knowledges.”
“We have to get to a point in our country to decide what we want,” he stated.
The protest was organized by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) near the offices of the electoral commission as part of its campaign for free and fair elections in Dominica but Blackmoore questioned why a group would plan to demonstrate outside offices that are closed on Saturdays.
“That is the question operatives of the (United) Workers Party need to answer,” he said.
The National Security Minister also stated that there are operatives inside and outside Dominica using social media platforms to say the protest was peaceful and the police suddenly came and fired tear gas at the crowd.
He described this as a “false narrative.”
“Of course, you see what they are doing, you see the false narrative that is being constructed to create an ugly perception of Dominica outside the domain of Dominica for apparent political purposes,” he remarked.
How is people excusing their constitutional right to assembly being viewed as tolerant from the ruling party of government? does these people know the constitution and what it allows? Blackmmoore go read a book and educate yourself!
black moore ur time coming soon hope we doesn’t see u in handcuffs too
Blackmoore!!!!! desperate dictators do desperate moves,right now Dominica is done and majority is fed up,i saw the videos and there was no excuse to use any tear gas on the citizens,as a former soldier traveling around the world fighting for democracy from likes like you and and Skerrit the outcome has always been failure,in due time my brother you guys will be null and void.Tear gas is out of desperation i say again.The people have all the rights to protest and gather civil.Stop the abuse of the states resources,Failure is knocking on your doors.
Blackmoore, we know what we want. We want the cleansing of the electors list, voter ID card and free access to State-owned (not Labour Party-owned) media for the opposition parties to ensure free and fair elections
I am trying to understand two things:
1. Why have Electoral Reform
2. Why not have Electoral Reform
If the people of Dominica were shouting “Don’t have Electoral Reform, wouldn’t the Government listen and give heed to their wishes and go ahead to not have it.
So if the people are now shouting “Have the Electoral Reform” why is it now seeming to turn into a war zone and the Government is not heeding to the cry and call.
Is there something to hide? Is Electoral Reform going to be detrimental to anyone person or group of people.
I am still wondering which offence is greater – is it an offence against the ordinary laws in the books, or one against the Constitution – someone help me here.
Dear Mr. Blackmore,
In September 1974, the secondary school you attended, The Dominica Community High School, was schedule to open it’s programme at the St. Mary’s Academy School building. For some reason, the powers thought that it was not important for this to happen, even while no alternative was made for students like you to attend school: Some in high places in education saying “Not everyone needs to go to Secondary school. Together with your parents someone stood up and said “this is not right”, so we protested.
No tear gas was thrown on the people, no police created a scene, such that the Parents won the attention of the seating Government. “This was the REAL Labour Party”. The students were given a time and a few days after the School began in the Old “Technical Wing of the Grammar School. Sorry the history was not yet given to you and others. But now you know, please RETHINK your Violent actions on your people and Know that you got your opportunity through PROTEST…
Blackmoore stop thinking all Dominicans are jaxk…… like you. Let me school your ignorance. You as a minister pass laws in parliament. However the government ministers dont go on streets enforcing those laws. That responsibility lies on the instrument of a goverment called the police. Just like the courts, the registry, the ministries are instruments of government. A government cannot exist or function without them. Your dumb assessment tells how much you respect the intelligence of our people and how stupid the folks on Kari FM and the labor party supporters are. So to try and come and separate the intolerance that was displayed by police from your government is an insult to me and the rest of Dominica. Only a coward would make such a statement. You are directly admitting it was intolerant of the police by distancing the labour party drom the actions and making a sorry excuse. Is the mimister of national security saying he has no control of the governance of country.
Blackmoore, you would do well to stay out of it. Things are going to change in Dominica and you do not want to get involved to much in Skerrits wrongdoings. I know you personally and I don’t think you are a bad guy deep down. You just got involved with the wrong people probably falling for their lies.
RAYBURN don’t worry the people of Mahaut had made up their mind and will kick you out when the next elections come- I dare you to advice Skerrit to call elections–you know the next day you will be on a plane to Canada– self exile- I dare you..
Blackmore ,Skerrit and the rest of the DLP,are so doggone stupid.They don’t read or listen to news .
Blackmore Saturdays are the most appropriate days for protests everywhere worldwide ..Your idiocy is such that you cannot differentiate a protest from a demonstration.The demonstration took place in your head,but there was none .There was a protest next to McMillan filling station,which sent a message to DLP that most Dominicans want Electoral Reform.
Go to school its shameful that idiots like you are government ministers.
Blackmore it’s compulsory that you have to be tolerant with protesters asking for electoral Reform..What else can you do?Kill them?
The protests will not stop,so stop the insrticulte stuttering ..You all will not hold an entire country at ransom ..Arrests will not stop the protests,teargas won’t .It will only stop when the people get proper electoral reform ..You never thought the day would come when the people would be do ready to dump you all?
Ok. So explain what was the real reason for use of the tear gas?