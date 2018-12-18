National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, said the government will continue to be tolerant to the people of Dominica but the police must act decisively to preserve public order.

Blackmoore made the comments on Kairi’s Heng Program on Monday in light of a public demonstration on Saturday in Roseau during which tear gas was used by the police.

Many people took to social media and the airwaves after that saying that the government and the police are intolerant of the constitutional right to protest.

But according to Blackmoore, the government is actually “very tolerant.”

“So I am just saying that this government is going to continue to be very tolerent but at the same time, people must understand that the police have a responsibility to preserve public order,” he said.

Blackmoore stated that when there are “lapses”, the police and even the Prime Minister, gets the blame but when the police act decisively and reasonably people, for political reasons, come out “with false knowledges.”

“We have to get to a point in our country to decide what we want,” he stated.

The protest was organized by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) near the offices of the electoral commission as part of its campaign for free and fair elections in Dominica but Blackmoore questioned why a group would plan to demonstrate outside offices that are closed on Saturdays.

“That is the question operatives of the (United) Workers Party need to answer,” he said.

The National Security Minister also stated that there are operatives inside and outside Dominica using social media platforms to say the protest was peaceful and the police suddenly came and fired tear gas at the crowd.

He described this as a “false narrative.”

“Of course, you see what they are doing, you see the false narrative that is being constructed to create an ugly perception of Dominica outside the domain of Dominica for apparent political purposes,” he remarked.