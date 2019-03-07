Calypso Monarch 2018, Daryl Bobb has said that he didn’t do his best to defend his crown during the 2019 Calypso Finals held on Saturday.

However, during an interview, Bobb said he respects the Judges’ decision.

“What I would say about myself for some reason I don’t think that I gave enough and at one point I even felt that I was out of the competition totally,” he said.

He continued, “I mark myself very hard, I am very hard on myself and that is probably why I sound like that now but I really don’t think that I gave enough.”

Bobb indicated that this has happened 17 times in his career, “not losing a crown but having that kind of disappointment.”

Bobb explained that he has been 1st runner-up several times, and has no hard feelings.

“At 1st Runner-Up I am still thankful, but I know I have to again do my work and get back to the character that got me in there the year before,” he remarked.

He added, “First runner-up is … going to do nothing to the platform that I started helping children…the first runner-up is definitely going to be a help.”

The 2018 monarch still feels part of the 2019 calyspo royalty because, according to him, “the first runner-up position is not far from the crown.”