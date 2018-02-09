A man was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to stealing a total of six brassieres. The 53 year old Man, Vincent Coutou of Trinidad, stole bras valued at $2,000 TTD along with several items valued at over 10,000 TTD according to Trinidad Express.

The theft was captured on camera, when confronted by officers, Coutou said, “Yes officer, I take she bra and them, I just wanted to lie down on them. It on the floor in my room.”

