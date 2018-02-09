Bra thief jailed – ‘I just wanted to lie down on them’Nikita Braxton, Trinidad Express - Friday, February 9th, 2018 at 1:11 PM
A man was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to stealing a total of six brassieres. The 53 year old Man, Vincent Coutou of Trinidad, stole bras valued at $2,000 TTD along with several items valued at over 10,000 TTD according to Trinidad Express.
The theft was captured on camera, when confronted by officers, Coutou said, “Yes officer, I take she bra and them, I just wanted to lie down on them. It on the floor in my room.”
Four years is not enough, he stole bras to sleep he would soon steel pantees to masturbate on then he will rape. So looking at where he heading he sent to jail for 10 years
sounds like an issue of education, and treatment. They should sentence him to complete his schooling and to see a psychologist for his mental condition… completion of both programs should be in lieu of a jail sentence.
So dno is the enquirer now, you going al the way to trinidad to pickup gossip stories like that to feed the dominican people , what a journalistic standard
Stealing is wrong, no matter the value of the item(s). But four years for a few brassieres is ridiculous. It’s quite obvious that the man has a severe obsession with breasts.
It’s obvious you only scanned the headlines instead of clicking on the link.
He stole other items according to the story, not four years for bras
He maybe took them for his girlfriends. He is wrong to be stealing he must face the charges.
Thinking about it he needs psychiatry help.
This sentencing is cruel and excessive
Yes Sir, poor guy mistook mammaries for memories.
Maco ke mort cweve’ !!
Hahahahaha lol yes I!