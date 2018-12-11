An earthquake shook parts of Dominica on Tuesday evening.

Preliminary information from the UWI Seismic centre automatic detection system shows that the earthquake occurred at a magnitude of 3.7.

According to the UWI sesimic report, it was located 11 km NE of Roseau at a depth of 5km.

The Earthquake was recorded at 9:17 pm.

There have been no reports so far that it was felt in other nearby islands.