BREAKING NEWS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake affects DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 at 9:40 PM
An earthquake shook parts of Dominica on Tuesday evening.
Preliminary information from the UWI Seismic centre automatic detection system shows that the earthquake occurred at a magnitude of 3.7.
According to the UWI sesimic report, it was located 11 km NE of Roseau at a depth of 5km.
The Earthquake was recorded at 9:17 pm.
There have been no reports so far that it was felt in other nearby islands.
5 Comments
3.7 alone???? Awaaa the Richter scale has issues because that felt like more than a 3.7 earthquake! 😩
Hmm we dead man !?? Hurican ,tremour, eath quake . What next a volcano? Repent !!!
Skerrit call the elections
Hmm alu start …
Paix Bouche not in dominica mn? I doe feel nothing