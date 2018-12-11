Red circle shows epicentre of earthquake

An earthquake shook parts of Dominica on Tuesday evening.

Preliminary information from the UWI Seismic centre automatic detection system shows that the earthquake occurred at a magnitude of 3.7.

According to the UWI sesimic report, it was located 11 km NE of Roseau at a depth of 5km.

The Earthquake was recorded at 9:17 pm.

There have been no reports so far that it was felt in other nearby islands.

 