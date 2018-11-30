The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), in its appellate jurisdiction, has ruled in favour of a former DBS Radio general manager, Mariette Warrington, in her court matter against the state-owned Dominica Broadcasting Corporation (DBC).

Warrington had appealed earlier decisions by the High Court in Dominica and the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in which they rejected her claim that the DBC had breached her contract and had unlawfully dismissed her as general manger of the state-owned radio station.

In the CCJ judgement which was delivered today, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) decided that Warrington should be paid the equivalent of six months’ salary, gratuity and holiday pay totalling EC$52,3000 as damages.

DBC had paid her one month’s salary and an honorarium when they terminated her, and the High Court and the Court of Appeal had upheld these payments. At the CCJ, she had requested payment of her salary for the remaining years of her contract.

“However, the CCJ found she had not proved that loss and decided that ‘Ms. Warrington would have

been entitled to the six months’ salary in lieu of notice and this amount is to be regarded in law as

agreed liquidated damages,’” a release issued by the CCJ stated.

At the root of this dispute was whether Ms Warrington’s appointment was valid. She had served the

organisation under two consecutive employment contracts as the General Manager which ended in

2008. Before the end of the last contract she wrote a letter requesting further employment with the

Corporation as General Manager “under similar terms and conditions” with an increased salary and

protection against arbitrary termination. DBC never responded to this request.

At a board meeting, some months before the contract ended, a decision was taken unanimously to re-appoint her but this decision was never communicated to Ms. Warrington, although she later learned of it.

Later the board decided to advertise the position of General Manager and Ms. Warrington applied for

the position. She was the only applicant; however, the Corporation did not respond to her application.

After the contract had ended Ms. Warrington was kept performing as General Manager, and early in

the new period, she wrote to the Chairman of the board to inquire about her employment status but

again received no answer.

After some fifteen months performing as General Manager, in March 2010, the employee received a letter informing her that she was on a month to month contract and was terminated in the subsequent month.

Ms. Warrington’s claim for damages for the wrongful termination of her engagement was unsuccessful in both the High Court and the Court of Appeal. The courts below decided the purported contract of employment was invalid for non-compliance with the statutory provision that requires the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation’s Board to act on the advice of the Prime Minister in appointing its managers. They did not regard as significant the fact that, on 17th February 2009, the Board met with the Prime Minister and discussed “the matter” of the Ms. Warrington’s appointment.

However, the CCJ noted that “it is most revealing that neither the Board nor the Minister (of Information) mentioned asking for the Prime Minister’s advice on the selection of Ms. Warrington as Manager. It appears the Board and Minister took it as a given that he approved of her continuing as Manager”. Board minutes bolstered the finding that the issue that engaged the Board and the Prime Minister was the length of the contract to give Ms. Warrington rather than the Prime Minister’s approval of her continuing in the role. The CCJ found that Ms Warrington’s appointment was therefore valid.

The CCJ held that Ms. Warrington was entitled to damages calculated by reference to those benefits for which the former contract provided, including notice of 6 months before termination. The President of the Court, the Hon. Mr. Justice Saunders, in a concurring judgment, noted that “it was quite inappropriate for the Board, unilaterally and belatedly, to seek to impose a one month notice period. Apart from its inappropriateness, that period was unreasonably short”.

In addition to the damages of $52,300, Ms. Warrington was awarded costs at the CCJ, in the sum of

EC$37,800, and prescribed costs in the High Court and Court of Appeal. Interest was also awarded on

damages at the rate of 5% per annum from the date of the judgment in the High Court, until payment

is made to Ms. Warrington.

The full judgment of the Court, and a judgment summary, are available at www.ccj.org.