BREAKING NEWS: Crash landing at Melville Hall

The news reaching DNO is that a plane has encountered some difficulty while landing at the Douglas-Charles airport in Melville Hall.

The information is that the plane’s landing gear may have collapsed.

A source at the airport told DNO that there were no severe injuries. However. one person is reported to have received a cut above one of his eyes and some others are complaining of chest pains.

DNO was also informed that the plane, a Sky Airline aircraft, was coming from Santo Dominigo.

We understand that the airport has since officially been closed.

DNO will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.