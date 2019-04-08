BREAKING NEWS: Crash landing at Melville Hall

The news reaching DNO is that a plane has encountered some difficulty while landing at the Douglas-Charles airport in Melville Hall.
The information is that the plane’s landing gear may have collapsed.
A source at the airport told DNO that there were no severe injuries. However. one person is reported to have received a cut above one of his eyes and some others are complaining of chest pains.
DNO was also informed that the plane, a Sky Airline aircraft, was coming from Santo Dominigo.
We understand that the airport has since officially been closed.
DNO will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
15 Comments
Hate Lennox but we cannot ignore the fact that this guy is prophetic to some extent. Thank god no one is seriously injured. What would have happened if this had turned out to be a case with mass casualty? Its time to shut down all roads leading to the airport until we have “concrete” dates as to when construction of the Marigot Hospital will begin. I am as mad as hell .
This GOVT will not protect its people when it comes to proper healthcare much less for paid folks they allege will be flying into this airport to vote for them.
NO PROPER Healthcare in the area…lets hope the expected paid voters get the message before election and finally this administration do something about providing adequate trauma/ health services for travelers/ locals in the area.
The prime minister has constantly baited people with the idea of a hospital like a carrot in front of a donkey during election time. So, let’s say people slammed their heads on the windows, how do we provide health care? I know a hospital cost money but instead of working on that, boys from the hood have 30k car ride flashing money on WhatsApp and no, it’s not drug money. You might think “Tell marigot people to suck salt” but it’s not about politics That is the main airport in the country so even if you red, white or blue that’s where you land. So even if you get a 5k you can’t pretend like the health care in the country isn’t in the trash. The minister of health says it out of it hands, I guess a marigot hospital is a hot potato nobody wants to hold. And now the priority now is for Melissa to pass and lobby for votes and make promise
But when you say those things and ask hard questions…”You hate skerrit” . Salt on our pa loutte. Cause y’ll have y’ll priorities all ****** up.
See u see what can happen tehbe pm.. that incompetent retarded pm in dominiva don’t see the neEd for a hospital in marigot.. man you people are sick. . Not my vote you will get thou.. maybe them tehbe in dominiva vote u will get.
This incident just reinforces the importance of having a Hospital in the immediate area of Marigot. Fortunately there were no major injuries, but if there were, how would we treat these passengers. DLP need to put partisan politics aside and provide the proper facilities for the people.
Was it a crash landing or it crashed on landing?
Good question. They are both very different things.
I didn’t know DA had direct flights from Haiti
Elections must be around the corner. I wonder how many flights coming in per week
Santo Domingo is not in Haiti.
That wicked Labor Regime should never construct a hospital in Marigot, because when airplanes crash and passengers suffer injuries, they will die on the way to Roseau as usual. We were lucky this time around. That hospital is long overdue.
Thank God they are fine. God is good all the time.
Thank God that there were no injuries. That looks like one of the planes coming from the Dominican Republic with Haitians and other passengers,
What if there were injuries? What hospital or medical facility will the 30 or more injured passengers taken to?
Just asking my fellow Dominicans especially as the election draws near………where is the healthcare for the airport, the people of Marigot, Wesley and the other neighbouring villages.????
Just asking my people to open their eyes……
I suppose they took the casualties to Marigot Hospital!!!
They’d better not be insured. No hospital close.
A situation like this highlights one of the reason why Marigot needs a functioning hospital ASAP. I hope no one is hurt.