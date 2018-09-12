BREAKING NEWS: State of Emergency and curfew to take effect from midnight tonight as Isaac nears DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 at 6:01 PM
The government of Dominica has announced an island wide curfew from midnight Wednesday Sept 12th to 12 noon on Friday 14th September to coincide with the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac which is expected to reach the island early Thursday morning.
Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, made the announcement at about 5:40 pm on Wednesday at a press briefing held by the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO).
According to the police, members of essential services and other persons with valid reasons to be out doors during the curfew hours will be provided with special passes to facilitate their movement.
