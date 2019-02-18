Just one day after being announced as the DLP candidate for the Marigot constituency, Anika Charles has withdrawn from the electoral race.

Prime Minister Skerrit moments ago announced via a national radio address that Charles has withdrawn from elective politics to continue her good work in Marigot.

Skerrit attributed Charles’ withdrawal to what he described as a “salacious, vicious and downright nasty campaign” which he said was launched against her immediately after her endorsement.

He said he was informed of this development by the general secretary of the Dominica Labour Party, Edward Registe after a meeting with Charles this morning.

“Mrs Charles expressed her shock and dismay at the salacious, vicious and downright nasty campaign launched against her immediately after her endorsement by persons associated with the opposing camp. Miss Charles is both a mother and a daughter. While stepping forward to serve her country and the people of her beloved Marigot constituency, she understandably did not bargain for the type of nastiness that her opponents and detractors have introduced in this campaign,” Skerrit said.

The Prime Minister said the vacancy is open for a new candidate.

