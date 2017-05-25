Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that he has advised the Speaker of the House of Assembly Alix Boyd-Knights that Parliament should be adjourned without further consideration of matters that are presently on the Order Paper.

He said in an address to the nation that it is the best way to avoid confrontation.

Parliament convened on Tuesday to debate a number of matters, including an amendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act. However, the opposition has made it clear that it will not support the amendments on the basis that they will legalize treating and bribery.

A crowd gathered outside parliament on Tuesday to show opposition to the amendments and at one point warning shots were fired by the police.

“Accordingly, I have today advised the Honourable Speaker of the House, that Parliament should re-convene as agreed tomorrow morning, but adjourned without further consideration of matters of the Order Paper. This is the best way I believe for us to avoid obvious confrontation that others are seeking,” the Prime Minister said.

He stated that he will not put anyone in harm’s way in relation to the matter.

“I will not expose members of Parliament, staff of the Parliament, the media, visitors and other interest groups to threats of physical danger by mob-like rioters, acting at the behest of their leader,” he said.

He said failure to pass the amendments and the other laws in a timely fashion is not too a high price to pay.

“Failure to pass this and other laws in a timely fashion is not too high a price to pay for minimizing the threat to life, limb, and property in Dominica,” he noted. “The Government of Dominica is not intimidated by the threats of violence. Equally, however, we are not disposed to exposing innocent Dominicans and indeed members of the same potentially riotous mobs to potential harm and danger.”