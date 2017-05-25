BREAKING NEWS: Gov’t suspends debates on parliamentary Order PaperDominica News Online - Thursday, May 25th, 2017 at 3:42 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that he has advised the Speaker of the House of Assembly Alix Boyd-Knights that Parliament should be adjourned without further consideration of matters that are presently on the Order Paper.
He said in an address to the nation that it is the best way to avoid confrontation.
Parliament convened on Tuesday to debate a number of matters, including an amendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act. However, the opposition has made it clear that it will not support the amendments on the basis that they will legalize treating and bribery.
A crowd gathered outside parliament on Tuesday to show opposition to the amendments and at one point warning shots were fired by the police.
“Accordingly, I have today advised the Honourable Speaker of the House, that Parliament should re-convene as agreed tomorrow morning, but adjourned without further consideration of matters of the Order Paper. This is the best way I believe for us to avoid obvious confrontation that others are seeking,” the Prime Minister said.
He stated that he will not put anyone in harm’s way in relation to the matter.
“I will not expose members of Parliament, staff of the Parliament, the media, visitors and other interest groups to threats of physical danger by mob-like rioters, acting at the behest of their leader,” he said.
He said failure to pass the amendments and the other laws in a timely fashion is not too a high price to pay.
“Failure to pass this and other laws in a timely fashion is not too high a price to pay for minimizing the threat to life, limb, and property in Dominica,” he noted. “The Government of Dominica is not intimidated by the threats of violence. Equally, however, we are not disposed to exposing innocent Dominicans and indeed members of the same potentially riotous mobs to potential harm and danger.”
23 Comments
That PM of our is a hero
I believe Roosevelt Skerrit got a very frightening and stirring warning from the US that forced him to call a snap address to the nation. I don’t believe none of the lies and feeble excuses he gave because we know this man called Skerrit has NO conscience and NEVER thinks of safety and well-being of others. Concerning his statement of not exposing anyone to “mob-like rioters, acting at the behest of their leader” I strongly agree with him, because if any member of the opposition or government entered the parliament with a gun it is clear that it was a premeditated decision and quite clearly I would consider such group as ” mob-like rioters that acting on the behavior of their leader, especially if they feel their leader is in trouble, just as Simon Peter drew his sword and cut off the servants ear jn. 18:10.
Enough is enough my brother b patient. A fool behavior. Is his down fall more power to u PM let these fools see when a dog puts it tail beneth its leg that dodoesn mean it coward its protecting its balls but when it strike its a deadly one
Here is a wonderful song we use to sing before in Sunday School that I wish to dedicate to those true patriots of Dominica, though Skerrit sees you as riotous mobs : Stand up, stand up, for Jesus,
Ye soldiers of the cross; Lift high His royal banner It must not suffer loss: From victory unto victory,
His army shall He lead, Till every foe is vanquished, And Christ is Lord indeed.
To The Patriots I say: Stand up, stand up, stand up for Dominica, You patriots of the land; Lift high It’s pride and dignity, less it suffers loss: From battle unto battle, it’s pride shall we hold, Till our foe is vanquished, and our nation you saved.
Thank you patriots!!!
Not to. Call Jesus name I. Vain hypocrite
I am not surprised… the Doctor Roosevelt M. Skerrit Labour Party Government has disgraced all the people of Dominica with his plans to undermine the principles of true democracy and electoral reform… this is a man who any one could say was bought by Roosevelt Douglas to contest the 2000 General Elections in Vieille Case so he is not new to corrupt practices.
Draconian laws by a corrupt, inept and dishonest regime just won’t work in Dominica. Go back to the drawing board and practice being honest and transparent to the people. Stop! Stop! Stop! bleeding the island dry of what it can’t afford.
This is a tremendous victory for the opposition. The exact point I am constantly making to the ridicule of stauntch UWP supporter who think with their hearts and not their brains. You take on fights you can win and those you attempted but failed with you leave them alone. I hope and pray I don’t hear this Monfared thing coming from Linton’s mouth. Press on , victory is at hand.
He knows that the amendment is illegal,but he is so scared of leaving office,that he is willing to do anything to stay…SKERRIT KNOWS many things that we do not know….However we SHALL soon know!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Rosie doin a great maduro the dictator imitation, 2 clueless peas in a pos
This bill was off to a bad start. The AG was unable to defend it on DBS.The famous to some infamous to others Herbert Volney quoted a saying that even the devil could not define intent in law…Wheel and come again.
Spoken like a true leader.
He spoke like a man who is looking at his imminent demise not only locally but internationally also.
”I will not expose Members of Parliament , staff of the Parliament , the media , visitors and other interest groups to threats of physical danger by mob like rioters”,
Now that i say is the smartest move i have seen , if the damage control people came up with that then they are indeed earning their pay .
De Minister can now be considered justified in being armed and dangerous.
he was in fear of mob like rioters ,I wonder who else was armed in fear of these mob-like rioters ? other Ministers ? visitors ?interest groups , or was the media ? no wonder they were not allowed entry .
I do wonder if any opposition member was also armed , maybe not, there would be no need to, as advised by their leader , hehehehehehhe.
My Dominica state tan . i jus dunno .
You hulligans minorities happy now?
“He stated that he will not put anyone in harm’s way in relation to the matter.”
“I will not expose members of Parliament, staff of the Parliament, the media, visitors and other interest groups to threats of physical danger by mob-like rioters, acting at the behest of their leader,” he said.”(Roosevelt Skerrit).
Roosevelt, this is just another of your cheap political; cheap psychological ploy, which you believe people will fall for, believing that you are an honest saint, and peace maker. Remember you gave the order to the police to Shoot to kill.
“mob-like rioters, acting at the behest of their leader,” (Roosevelt Skerrit). Roosevelt that is bull, nothing more than a pile of decaying garbage, emanating from your warped mind. Who is the leader of the none existing “mob-like rioters in reference?
Could it be that you are referring to yourself Roosevelt? If there is a mob out there they are only standing up against you to prevent you from passing a law that the know is…
The PM must understand that the people elected him and he have to answer to them today was a hard lesson for him but the people was the winner and therefore he should not be blaming any one must less the Opposition Leader, He have the majority and he believes he can do and say whatever he wants well today was not the day for that, now he can go out and educate the masses on the election laws.
Mr.Linton handled himself in the parliament very professional and because of that we got to know much more about the CBI monies that’s a lot of cash.
PM said RBC didn’t give a reason why they closed the account now we want the PM to find out and to come back to the public with their response.
About the ppl with the gun in the parliament what is the PM going to do since he is the leader of the DLP the speaker is just trying to cover up with her nonce .
Ok Skerrit; you cannot blame Erike for this backlash to your gov’t toying on infringing on the fundamental rights of its people- to vote without being carrot or coerce, so it the poor protestors with no gun exercising their fundamental rights and the UWP for vehemently opposing your trickery you putting the blame on. I am so happy that people on the UWP side can reading- but no one can contest, Lennox has put together an intelligent team; every one on the team can hold a ministry; not like the labour party that has 15 elected members, but had to go outside to put unelected members in the cabinet. Protesters despite Scare-it paltry excuse to put the cause of asking the speaker to adjouned all matters on the order paper, we know you voice though few cannot be discounted; and we afar looking into happenings in Dominica…salute your efforts. I also think skerrit is scare that too many guns would have walked into parliament and got out of control….Now red people, shoot the messenger
Hehehehe
There must be fractures in the DLP!
Is skerrit actually listening to sound positive advice? Where is it coming from?
Perhaps he now realise he can’t depend on police support because he hasn’t addressed their grievances with honour and respect……are they still on sick out?
Seriously I didn’t see that one coming.
I’ve seen big shots and their wanna be roll in mud, crawl on their belly hands and knees
First knock my bad.
Thirst knock on this board & theme. Thanks DNO.
They the Neo-DLP obviously analyzed the situation. Maybe even the former green president might have had a flashback not like anita baker’s flash back hit but of his 1979.
see Skerrit Medard saying Too hot too hot we gonna run for shelter. Not so long ago I had a hold on it .Not now. Like Slis & C.roft hit Slip sliding away.
medard is wondering can I remain in DA after the storm can I return tomy little hole where I emerged.
I wasn’t even aware it is the 25th of May 2017 lol poor me lol oh The President must be having nightmares in the day time. It’s deja vu all over agan . Funny how things fall in place.
These guys are on point the must be having historical gripes maybe the president has more than just deja vu ,gripes must be trembling have chorlawlaw. He must be thinking he is Degasso 38 yrs later
Di doc want to shoot b4 May 29- 2017. Look like he got the date wrong. It’s 05-29-2017darroux don’t bit the gun. Can…
If i know what i am doing is wrong,and my slaves,minions,acolytes,sycophants,are still encouraging me to do the wrong,despite what level headed people are telling me,i will now begin to tell those slaves,GO TO HELL 3times. I (% )am always ready to put BOOTS ON THE GROUND,for what i consider to be evil,like this ELECTORAL ACT AMENDMENT..I do so particularly on behalf of all the grabbing Labourites,that have been engulfed in greed…If true Dominicans on their own cannot do it,GOD SHALL deliver this land,..