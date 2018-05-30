DNO has just received information that a house collapsed a short while ago on Independence street in Roseau between Kennedy Avenue and Great Marlborough Street.

Reports are that there were no injuries.

An eyewitness to the incident told DNO that workmen were carrying out repairs to the building when it came crashing to the ground. Fortunately, according to the eyewitness, there was no one inside the building at the time. He said the men, who were working on the outside, and the occupants of a beauty salon next door, hurriedly got out of the way.