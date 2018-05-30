BREAKING NEWS: House collapses in RoseauDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 at 6:06 PM
DNO has just received information that a house collapsed a short while ago on Independence street in Roseau between Kennedy Avenue and Great Marlborough Street.
Reports are that there were no injuries.
An eyewitness to the incident told DNO that workmen were carrying out repairs to the building when it came crashing to the ground. Fortunately, according to the eyewitness, there was no one inside the building at the time. He said the men, who were working on the outside, and the occupants of a beauty salon next door, hurriedly got out of the way.
10 Comments
The only sensible comment here is B.E.B…Dominicans are just too negative! It’s sickening! Grow up my people!
A Lesson learned… hopefully!
Oh my every body say they construction worker. How can u dig under the house. Obviously it will fall. Them man who work on it . it look like it nearly fall on them man
The hurricane season is still 2 days away, Joseph Isaac sold his soul to Skerrit and in return Skerrit made him the hurricane Minster, it not even raining and house collapsing in Roseau? Skerrit needs to change his hurricane resilient minister man
Cowboy builders I hope they have liability insurance
Zero resilience!
Just happy that no one was injured. During repairs and construction of buildings one should always wear the correct protective gears and attire (helmet, boots, etc.). People have to begin to take safety issues, particularly on construction sites, much more serious.
I thought that I knew Roseau and the streets of the city, as a retired police officer but I cant identify the area. In some other posting I should beable to view it better, or I’ll see it when I go to town.
That’s the same house them guys were digging underneath and I was questioning their action. One told me I’m no construction worker shut my face. Oh well, that says alot.
Watch who you hire to do a job for you!!!!
Shut your face and that is the end result? THEY clearly do not know construction then.