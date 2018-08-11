BREAKING NEWS: Landslide at Cabrits leaves wedding guests strandedDominica News Online - Saturday, August 11th, 2018 at 10:39 PM
According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) a landslide occurred earlier this evening at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth has cut off access leaving about 100 of people from a wedding reception stranded at the Cabrits.
Below is a brief video which partially captures the moment when the slide came down.
DNO has also obtained another video which was made earlier today showing the unstable face, in daylight, of the cliff where the land slide came down. This video, courtesy of Trevor Johnson, can also be viewed below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.