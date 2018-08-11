According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) a landslide occurred earlier this evening at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth has cut off access leaving about 100 of people from a wedding reception stranded at the Cabrits.

Below is a brief video which partially captures the moment when the slide came down.

DNO has also obtained another video which was made earlier today showing the unstable face, in daylight, of the cliff where the land slide came down. This video, courtesy of Trevor Johnson, can also be viewed below.