SSU officers lift victim on to the back of a government vehicle

A man has been shot in Roseau on the corner of Kennedy Avenue and Kings Lane. Several gun shots were heard and one individual was reported fleeing from the scene. A government vehicle (presumably in the role of an ambulance) have arrived on scene to collect the victim.

A large crowd has enveloped the area while police on scene attempt to respond to this development.

DNO will continue to follow this story.