BREAKING NEWS: Man shot in RoseauDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 8th, 2018 at 9:41 AM
A man has been shot in Roseau on the corner of Kennedy Avenue and Kings Lane. Several gun shots were heard and one individual was reported fleeing from the scene. A government vehicle (presumably in the role of an ambulance) have arrived on scene to collect the victim.
A large crowd has enveloped the area while police on scene attempt to respond to this development.
DNO will continue to follow this story.
Shame. No respect for people. Right there inside Roseau. 2 minutes walk from the Fire and Ambulance services. And these people respond to a shooting with a TRUCK.. A TTRUUCCKK. That’s a SHAME!!!!
what happened to all the ambulances they got from the Chinese?
Ebeh, Didnt the Chinese give us like (correct me if im wrong) 9 big ambulance trucks?
All of them had a problem ? or were out? That’s how we want to invite tourist here?
Where were those vehicles?! Where were the ambulance, In other countries when an ambulance picks you up first aid starts right there, what first aid can be administered at the back of a truck? Alas Alas Alas.
If a tourist gets hurt thats how we taking care of them?
Welcome to the next level. Our parrots gone, Ross gone, Hotel gone, DCP gone. Everything gone underneath Skerrit’s leadership. Broad daylight they just shooting and killing people. Time to start hanging those killers.
Another genius shoots someone. He will soon be caught and will spend a considerable amount of time behind bars. Idiot!!